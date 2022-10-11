Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182 release Edging, their first new song with Tom DeLonge in 10 years
The track arrives just days after the trio announced their hotly-rumored reunion – which will see DeLonge, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker set off on a mammoth global tour – and release a brand-new album – in 2023. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
From Blink-182's powerchord-fueled return to eerie psychedelic soul: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
We're spoiled for choice this week, with spicy new songs from Rival Sons, Architects, The Arcs, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gojira, Wunderhorse, Wild Pink & Yasmin Williams, Dry Cleaning, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Vito Bratta bring the house down at New York's Ritz club with White Lion in 1988
This pro-shot footage of the band's blistering performance of Fight To Survive shows why Bratta is considered by many to be one of the era's greatest guitarists. You know Eddie Van Halen, you know George Lynch, you know Warren DeMartini... One name you might not be quite as familiar with, though, is Vito Bratta.
Guitar World Magazine
Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke on his prog fanbase’s insatiable appetite for odd time signatures and going from massage table to festival stage
The Norwegian prog frontiersmen's new album, Aphelion, is a study in big musical ideas, articulated with restraint, with crowdsourced input as to where they take its finale. Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke makes magic with his hands. This much is clear through over 20 dynamic years with the Norwegian prog outfit – from the metallic riff-play of their earliest efforts, to Suhrke’s gracefully low-gain approach on 2021’s Aphelion.
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson is selling off her live ‘Barracuda’ SG and a stash of other ’70s and ’80s guitars
Following in the footsteps of Peter Frampton and Mike Campbell, Heart guitar legend Nancy Wilson has announced she is selling of a number of electric guitars from her personal collection, including the late-’60s SG she used live on tour with Heart for the hit Barracuda. Wilson’s gear will hit...
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Guitar World Magazine
The missing Beatles bass and the one track that Paul McCartney refused to play on
Abbey Road was at No.1 this week in 1969. We take a look back at a seminal moment for McCartney and the fab four. When the Beatles went into Abbey Road Studios to record the ‘Paperback Writer’ sessions on 13th April 1966, they were looking to experiment with a new bass sound. At the time, the group were said to have been listening to Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye and other Stax recordings, where the bass content was a lot stronger and often at the forefront of the mix.
TMZ.com
Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan
Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!. We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice...
Guitar World Magazine
10 times fans played guitar onstage with their heroes – and absolutely killed it
These fans were plucked from the crowd by their guitar idols, and answered the call in roof-raising style. What guitarist hasn't stood in front of their bedroom mirror, imagining the unlikely scenario of playing onstage with their guitar heroes?. For most players, it's nothing more than a pipe dream, but...
talentrecap.com
Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single
In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Guitar World Magazine
This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like
This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Guitar World Magazine
Matt Bellamy’s 10 greatest Muse guitar moments
Total Guitar readers voted in their thousands, and the results are in. By popular vote, these are your favorite Muse tracks. Matt Bellamy is one of the 21st century's bona fide guitar heroes. Over a near-three-decade career with Muse, the UK guitarist and frontman brought progressive playing, classical influences and outlandish tones into the mainstream, building an unlikely bridge between Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and Rachmaninoff.
IGN
Barbarella: Sydney Sweeney to Star and Produce New Sci-Fi Reboot
Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to star in and executive produce a Barbarella reboot, giving new life to Jean-Claude Forest's comic series that spawned a 1968 film with Jane Fonda. Deadline reported that Sweeney had partnered up with Sony Pictures again for the new feature film that would see her...
Guitar World Magazine
PJD Carey Apprentice review
Sound-wise, like its appearance, it’s a real Esquire-meets-Junior hybrid. A very stable working instrument and another great example of the stellar guitar craft in the UK. Simple high-quality build. +. Light weight; neck shape and feel. +. Expansive voicing from pickup. +. Tweakable treble bleed circuit. Cons. - It’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Tedeschi Trucks Band cover Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times – and it may well make you weep
Tedeschi Trucks Band spent the first week of October hosting a residency at their regular pitstop The Beacon Theatre, in New York. They’ve since shared one of the highlights from their closing night – a stunning, emotive and entirely unexpected cover of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.
Guitar World Magazine
Faith Guitars celebrates its 20th anniversary with three stylishly appointed The Twenty Legacy acoustic models
Each limited-edition model flashes luxurious abalone binding, torrefied Sitka spruce tops, Fishman Matrix-T-Blend electronics and a show-stopping Tree of Life fretboard inlay. 2022 marks 20 years since the inception of Faith Guitars, and to mark the milestone the British boutique acoustic guitar brand has expanded its Legacy Series with three celebratory ‘The Twenty’ models.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jason Richardson shred in honor of Alexi Laiho after buying his signature ESP V
The prog phenom paid tribute to his six-string hero with a blistering cover of the solo from Children of Bodom's If You Want Peace... Prepare For War. On January 4, 2021, it was announced that Children of Bodom frontman and trailblazing electric guitar legend Alexi Laiho had passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music world.
Guitar World Magazine
Kim Thayil set to appear alongside Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo at next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp
Rock Camp’s next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be dubbed A Whole Lotta Rock and feature appearances from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo and rock drummer Carmine Appice. The event – set to take place March 16-19, 2023 –...
