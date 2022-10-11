ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Threats to Miami-Dade, Broward schools unfounded, police investigate "swatting" calls

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzVsp_0iUSJ5f400

Threats to Miami-Dade, Broward schools unfounded, police investigate "swatting" calls 02:54

MIAMI - Police and fire rescue personnel were sent to schools in Miami-Dade and Broward on Tuesday morning to check out reports of possible threats.

Miami Fire Rescue and police went to Miami Central Senior High School after a call was made about a possible threat at the school, at 1781 NW 95th Street in West Little River. The school was placed on lockdown.

A reported threat was also called in concerning Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School, at 8600 NW 107 Avenue, in Doral. The school was also placed on lockdown.

The county's school district said they received calls about the schools, and a few others, and was able to confirm that there was actually no threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSfqq_0iUSJ5f400
What is a 'swatting' call? 01:04

"Unfortunately this morning we had three schools targeted with the hoax threats to shoot up the schools. These hoax threats cause a big problem for us here law enforcement because it drains our resources," said Miami-Dade schools police Chief Edwin Lopez.

It is believed they were swatting calls, in which a person makes a prank call which leads to a massive police response. The call usually relates to extreme violence and these types of calls are becoming more frequent nationwide.


"We have zero tolerance for that. Historically we have been affected by this. A couple of years ago, right after Parkland, we had an influx of these types of hoax calls. We had multiple threats. We went on a marketing campaign advising students to think before they hoax. We partnered with the FBI and a host of agencies and it seems that we are getting the same influx of calls again," said Lopez.

Lopez told CBS4 he believes all the calls came from the same source.

In Broward, Pembroke Pines police posted on Twitter that officers were sent to West Broward High School to investigate a possible swatting call. Police said there is no evidence of any threat at the school. The school was also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while a search was conducted.

Pembroke Pines police said they are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the area, including Charles W. Flanagan High. They added that the calls may be connected to the incident at West Broward High. No threats were found at any school.

Pembroke Pines police are also investigating the source of the call.

Fort Lauderdale police said they received a call about an active shooter at Dillard High School morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown. They said no victims were located and no evidence of a shooting was found either.

Broward's school district sent this statement to parents and guardians.

"This message is to inform you that this morning, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students and staff, all District high schools were placed on Secure status while law enforcement investigated threats to various campuses. At this time, the schools have been cleared.  The threats are believed to be unfounded and schools have returned to normal operations."

The calls were made on the same day closing arguments were delivered in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Doral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Doral, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Police#West Broward High School#Dillard High School#Miami Fire Rescue#Parkland
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Click10.com

Police officers investigate multi-vehicle crash in Miami

MIAMI – Police officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night in Miami’s Allapattah area. Good Samaritans said they rushed in to help the injured near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17 Street, under the Interstate 95 overpass. Police officers were asking anyone with information...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

At least 1 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least one person to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami International Airport,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Another Parkland sentencing trial juror shares her experience, reasoning

MIAMI – One juror did not go as far as to say she felt threatened following the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial.  Melody Vanoy shares she felt disrespect from other jurors after deciding not to give the confessed Parkland school shooter the death penalty. "The energy was so heated we wanted to get out of the room," Vanoy said.Vanoy was one of three jurors choosing to spare Nikolas Cruz from death and send him behind bars for life. After the fact, it became so tense in the deliberation room that she says another juror asked to go for a walk."They had...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy