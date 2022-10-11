Police issue warning ahead of Halloween after seizing stash of edibles resembling popular snacks

GLOUCESTER, R.I. — Police are warning parents to be on the lookout for THC products resembling popular children’s snacks ahead of Halloween after a massive seizure of edibles led to an arrest over the weekend.

An officer on patrol in Gloucester, Rhode Island, discovered more than 200 edibles packed in pouches that looked like Rice Krispies, Cocoa Pebbles, and Trix cereals.

In a news release, the department said, “With Halloween coming up, we wanted to share this to the community. These treats can easily be mistaken for the popular name brand snacks that you could purchase in the store. Always inspect your child’s candy before allowing them to eat it!”

The packages of edibles, which police say were found stashed inside two large trash bags, contained warning labels that read, “Not safe for kids.”

The driver stopped by police was arrested on drug charges.

