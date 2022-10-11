Read full article on original website
'Boo'seum is Oct. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual 'Boo'seum event on Oct. 20. The 'Boo'seum SpookWalk will be jam-packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and, of course, the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk. The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Teacher of the Month: Ford's passion is kids with behavior needs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Special Education teacher Ruth Ford from Wichita South High School. "When I was young, I knew I wanted to make a difference," Ford said. "I wanted to make a difference in who I helped, but I didn't know who or what that was going to look like and so, I took psychology classes and special ed classes and about 18 years ago, I landed my first Special Ed job and it has evolved into working with students who have the greatest behavior needs."
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
Public Works interviews part of Haven meeting Monday
HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven City Council will interview candidates for its vacant Public Works position in executive session Monday night. Also on the agenda for the council is consideration of bids for a Concrete Flume at 8th & Emporia in a possible joint venture with USD 312, along with consideration of a resolution amending rules for golf carts in the city.
Ulster Project information night is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After being away for three years due to the pandemic, the Ulster Project will return to Hutchinson in July of 2023. The event for parents and teens interested in hosting is this weekend. "We have an event coming up on Sunday," said Keith Neill with the...
Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
🏐 WSU powers past Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Wichita State picked up their first conference road win of the 2022 slate, downing Cincinnati 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21 on Friday night at Fifth Third Arena. The Shockers did their damage in a variety of ways, racking up a season-high 12 service aces and 16 team blocks...
🏐 HutchCC: Dragons rally to defeat Colby in intense 5-Set Battle
Down two sets to 2 and down 13-12 in the decisive fifth set, the No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team rallied for a key Jayhawk West victory over the Colby Trojans on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Arena. Led by pin hitters Taniya Golden, Baylee Miller and Alejandra Briseno,...
CaveGrass film day at Strataca Oct. 22
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Tallgrass Film Association is holding a cave themed film day at Strataca on October 22. Tickets are $20 for one film or $30 for both. Either ticket type includes access to the Strataca exhibits 650 feet underneath the surface. Journey To the Center of the...
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
Kan. man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Voter registration deadline for November election is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager reminds voters they have just a few days to register. "The last day to register to vote is going to be October 18th, next Tuesday," Fager said. "You can register to vote here at the Reno County clerk's office, you can go on our website and there's a link to click there and register. You can also go to the DMV, or you can go to the library."
Kansas felon sentenced for violent attack on girlfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced back to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend in 2020. On Wednesday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced 28-year-old Kealan Dixon to just over 11-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In September Dixon pled guilty to...
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
Police ID Kansas man who died after motorcycle, car crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal collision have identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of South Hydraulic and Marion in Wichita. On arrival, they located Wilcoxen...
Hard 40 sentence upheld in Kingman County murder
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
