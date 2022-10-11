Rob Brandenberg, a member of VCU's Final Four team, reported missing in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Friends and family of former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player Rob Brandenberg are concerned about their loved one's well-being.

The 30-year-old Henrico man, who has not been seen by friends and family in more than a day, was reported missing by his girlfriend.

A Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed the department took a missing person's report.

"[His girlfriend] urged police to document him as missing due to the unusual nature of his leaving without further communication along with a note left behind," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in a Tuesday afternoon email. "Since police completed a report yesterday, Mr. Brandenberg has been entered as missing. Officers have been conducting follow-ups with family, friends, and his employer."

Former VCU teammates, friends, and current VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades have been looking for Brandenberg, according to former VCU basketball player and Brandenberg's friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa.

Pellot-Rosa said he last saw Brandenberg on Sunday when the pair conducted a basketball training session for children.

Pellot-Rosa said Brandenberg seemed normal on Sunday, but messages Brandenberg left for his girlfriend have caused concern about his well-being.

"Rob knows he's surrounded and appreciated with so much love. We hope the love that's radiating out there will bring him back home," older sister Tamela Brandenberg said. "We want him to know he can just come home. We're going to be here to receive him with wide open arms."

Brandenberg was believed to be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

AP Virginia Commonwealth's Rob Brandenberg (23) and Joey Rodriguez run to the bench after beating Florida State 72-71 in overtime at a Southwest regional semifinal game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 26, 2011, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2010 through 2014.

As a freshman, the Ohio native was a member of the VCU basketball team that shocked the nation by advancing to the 2011 Final Four in Houston.

He later became a regular starter for the Rams and earned All-CAA Tournament team recognition in 2012 and 2014.

Brandenberg went on to play professional basketball overseas.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

