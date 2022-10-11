ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Rob Brandenberg, a member of VCU's Final Four team, reported missing in Henrico

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlRQa_0iUSIxh400

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Friends and family of former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player Rob Brandenberg are concerned about their loved one's well-being.

The 30-year-old Henrico man, who has not been seen by friends and family in more than a day, was reported missing by his girlfriend.

A Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed the department took a missing person's report.

"[His girlfriend] urged police to document him as missing due to the unusual nature of his leaving without further communication along with a note left behind," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in a Tuesday afternoon email. "Since police completed a report yesterday, Mr. Brandenberg has been entered as missing. Officers have been conducting follow-ups with family, friends, and his employer."

Henrico Police
Rob Brandenberg

Former VCU teammates, friends, and current VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades have been looking for Brandenberg, according to former VCU basketball player and Brandenberg's friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa.

Pellot-Rosa said he last saw Brandenberg on Sunday when the pair conducted a basketball training session for children.

Pellot-Rosa said Brandenberg seemed normal on Sunday, but messages Brandenberg left for his girlfriend have caused concern about his well-being.

"Rob knows he's surrounded and appreciated with so much love. We hope the love that's radiating out there will bring him back home," older sister Tamela Brandenberg said. "We want him to know he can just come home. We're going to be here to receive him with wide open arms."

Brandenberg was believed to be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

AP
Virginia Commonwealth's Rob Brandenberg (23) and Joey Rodriguez run to the bench after beating Florida State 72-71 in overtime at a Southwest regional semifinal game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 26, 2011, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Brandenberg attended VCU from 2010 through 2014.

As a freshman, the Ohio native was a member of the VCU basketball team that shocked the nation by advancing to the 2011 Final Four in Houston.

He later became a regular starter for the Rams and earned All-CAA Tournament team recognition in 2012 and 2014.

Brandenberg went on to play professional basketball overseas.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
State
Ohio State
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rhoades
NBC12

Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu Basketball#Missing Person#Vcu#Henrico Police
WRIC TV

Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy