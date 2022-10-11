Read full article on original website
Are Carving Pumpkins Edible?
Pumpkins go with Halloween and autumn just as peppermint goes with Christmas and winter. Whether it's seeing jack-o-lanterns on porches or those big plastic pumpkins at the front of many businesses, the green-stemmed orange fruits have well-established themselves as symbols of the fall season. But have you ever picked up one of these hefty gourds and thought to yourself, "Can I eat this?"
The Difference Between Pie Pumpkins And Carving Pumpkins
When spooky season hits, so does the urge to stab a pumpkin until it becomes a work of art. Then, there's also the urge to eat a pumpkin pie immediately. Have you ever noticed any differences between baking pumpkins, also known as sugar pumpkins, and jack-o-lantern pumpkins? You may think that a pumpkin is a pumpkin no matter how you slice it. However, if you were to grab a carving pumpkin to celebrate the start of fall and use it to bake a mouth-watering pumpkin pie, your mouth would be left watering — but mostly as you're spitting it out. To avoid putting all that effort into your bake only to realize you chose the wrong type of pumpkin to start, it's best to learn a few key distinctions between the two.
Aldi's Chocolate Pumpkins Are Being Compared To Wax
If you're looking for some unique seasonal food finds, you can never go wrong with the popular grocer Aldi. Known for its selection of high-quality items at a low price thanks to the chain's own Specially-Select brand, Aldi has found itself over and over again as a top choice for groceries. This is especially true when it comes to its chocolate products. Because the grocery store chain originated in Germany, most of its chocolate offerings are imported from Europe, meaning the products are usually more creamy and richer than your average Hershey chocolate bar.
Dunkin's Spooktacular Items Are Officially Back For Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's officially socially acceptable to consume ungodly amounts of sugar. While Halloween candy may be the first thing that comes to people's minds this season, you can get your sugary indulgences in the form of drinks, desserts, and even breakfast pastries. Luckily,...
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
Chick-Fil-A Has A New Product Hitting Grocery Stores This Fall
Where can you get Chick-fil-A? That's easy, at your local Chick-fil-A. While this is true in most cases, considering that no one else has cows for mascots or a delightful misspelling of the word "chicken," you can also swing by your local grocery store and see if they have some Chick-fil-A there.
Taco Bell's New Limited-Edition Freeze Is Utter 'Bliss'
When Taco Bell came out with its iconic Baja Blast Freeze in 2013, it truly changed the way people ordered drinks with their meals. The Mountain Dew slurpy with hints of a tropical twist flavor took the fast-food industry by storm, with as many as 300 million pours of the drink sold annually (via People). Because the drink did so well, Taco Bell decided to make the frozen drinks a permanent mainstay of its Mexican-styled food menu.
Reddit Has Already Lost Faith In One Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Contestant
The newest season of "Hell's Kitchen" premiered on Fox on September 29. The concept is simple: contestants compete for their spot as the next executive chef of one of Gordon Ramsay's many highly acclaimed restaurants. Some seasons have a theme, and in season 21, Ramsay has chosen to pit experienced, developed chefs against young, albeit knowledgeable chefs.
This Incredible Frozen Pizza Section Has Twitter In Pieces
If you're strapped for time when making a meal, frozen pizzas are often deemed to be an especially easy and extremely convenient solution. The pre-made, ready-to-pop-into-the-oven meals can be eaten for lunch, dinner, or even as a mid-day snack. Because of how easy frozen pizzas are to make and eat, Americans spend over $4 billion on frozen pizza every year, averaging around 3 billion frozen pizzas consumed (via Dog Town Pizza).
Redditors Have A Bone To Pick With The GBBO Finale Format
The feel-good comfort show, the "Great British Bake Off" has introduced viewers to new bakers, many of who develop a fan base even after their elimination. An arduous journey to win the cake stand, the finale episode has had the same format since the show's debut in 2010. Three finalists enter the tent one last time and create a final signature, showstopping bake. If not needing to quarantine that season, the finalists get to enjoy the dessert with their loved ones on a picnic outside while waiting for the judges to announce the winner. However, the season 12 finale caused fans to pick a bone with GBBO.
Bourbon Pecan Praline Recipe
Some flavors just go together perfectly, like coffee and donuts, peas and carrots, or ketchup and fries. Looking for one more duo to add to that list? Why not take it from Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen, the recipe developer behind these bourbon pecan pralines, when she says: "Bourbon and pecans are two of my favorite flavors and these combined make for a delicious treat!" Considering you can make them with all of 5 minutes of hands-on work and 20 minutes of cook time, they are a treat you can pretty much whip up any time. Not that you have to reveal that fact to the folks enjoying your tasty handiwork.
Simple Vegan Pancakes Recipe
What better way to start your morning than with a big stack of pancakes? There's no doubt that pancakes are one of the most popular breakfast foods you can order at a restaurant, but making them in the comfort of your own home while you're nice and cozy in your pajamas is even better. Whipping up these simple pancakes is an easy task, and homemade is always better than store-bought or restaurant-made because you know the exact ingredients involved. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this breakfast treat and raves: "I love this recipe so much because it is super easy, and the pancakes come out incredibly fluffy and delicious!!"
Shortcut Shoofly Pie Recipe
Ever heard of shoofly pie? This Amish delicacy is considered by many to be the best dessert in the state of Pennsylvania. Recipe developer and health coach, Miriam Hahn, brings us this recipe for a shortcut shoofly pie, so you can enjoy it without spending all day baking. Hahn explains...
Sweet And Savory Mango Chutney Recipe
Few things can fancy up an appetizer hour better than a fruity spread to pair with salty snacks. Arguably the most complex and tastebud-stimulating spread available is chutney. The idea of making it from scratch can seem daunting, but luckily recipe developer and wellness coach, Miriam Hahn, has shared this surprisingly easy way to prepare mango chutney.
Homemade Apple Pie Moonshine Recipe
Good things come to those who wait, right? Well, sometimes. At other times, it's best to get out there and go after it. However, patience pays off with this recipe for apple pie moonshine from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Or at least as much patience you can muster because this sweet, potent, perfect-for-fall libation is at its best after it has aged and the flavor has developed over the course of at least 2 weeks, or ideally 4 weeks.
The TikTok Meat Lover Who's 'Tricking' His Vegan Wife
After only so many years of romance and novelty, marriage can get boring. Between long days with kids, sleepless nights, and the relentless passage of time, "spicing things up" in a marriage is almost a necessity. When most people think of this phrase, they may picture intimate date nights or more flattering clothing choices. But for one TikTok star who's gone viral for his version of "spicing things up," such typical techniques are not the center of his approach.
What Does It Mean When Your Pint Glass Has A Bulge?
A frosty pint of beer is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But have you ever noticed that your pint glass sometimes has a strange bulge towards the top of the glass? If so, you're not alone. In fact, this is a pretty common phenomenon, and it's one that has stumped many a bargoer.
