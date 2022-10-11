Read full article on original website
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"
Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,"...
JoJo Siwa Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Work
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World. For JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, life together is a D.R.E.A.M. Days after the "Boomerang" singer and the content creator updated their relationship status, JoJo dished to E! News exclusively about her girlfriend. "Our personalities mash together so...
Ginuwine's Rep Shares Update After "Pony" Singer Passes Out During Magic Stunt for Criss Angel Show
Ginuwine is getting back on the saddle after suffering a health scare during a magic stunt. Earlier this week, the "Pony" singer was rehearsing a stunt for the new CW reality series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars when he lost consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. In a video posted by the outlet Oct. 12, Ginuwine is seen submerged underwater in a glass cube, and after appearing to signal his distress by hitting the sides, is helped out by crew members. While he's initially unresponsive when asked if he's okay, the video later shows him conscious as he's helped to the floor.
Ant Anstead Claps Back at Critics Calling Him Out for Posting Pics of Son Hudson
Watch: Ant Anstead CLAPS BACK at Critics Calling Out New Pics of Son. Ant Anstead is telling his haters to hit the road. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has been locked in a heated custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack over their 3-year-old son Hudson, who he claims has been "exploited" by being featured in the Flip or Flop star's paid social media posts. So, when he posted several candid family snaps on Oct. 13, Instagram users called him out.
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
Hailey Bieber Kicks Off "Spooky Season" With Green Kylie Jenner and a Bathtub
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. Look out Dorothy, there's a new Wicked Witch (or two) in town. Hailey Bieber gave followers a peek of how she and Kylie Jenner are getting in the Halloween spirit in a pair of bewitching Instagram posts. In the first...
The Voice and America's Got Talent Singer Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed
Fans of The Voice and America's Got Talent are learning more about contestant Nolan Neal's passing. The Davidson County medical examiner's office in Tennessee confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 that the singer's cause of death was "acute combined drug toxicity" and that the manner of death was ruled an accident.
Mila Kunis Breaks Down Her Exact Morning Routine—Including Her "Tinkle"
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis' morning routine is more relatable than you might think. The Luckiest Girl Alive star gave a run-down of what a day in her life looks like for Harper's Bazaar—and she included every step. "When I first wake...
Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal
Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Behati Prinsloo's latest pic is making fans wonder. The star returned to social media for the first time since her husband Adam Levine's DM scandal with a biting throwback. In the Oct. 15 snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Behati's sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria's Secret runway.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Teases "Flirty Friendship" With Tom Schwartz During Her "New Era"
Watch: Raquel Leviss on 'Flirty Friendship' With Tom Schwartz at BravoCon 2022. The single life rules for Raquel Leviss. After calling off her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021, the Vanderpump Rules star has been mingling with some new guys including co-star Tom Schwartz. But can fans believe everything they read about their rumored hookup?
Robert Irwin Shares the Part of Late Dad Steve’s Legacy He’ll “Always Carry” With Him
Watch: Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had" Robert Irwin is honoring his late father Steve Irwin's legacy by following in his footsteps. "I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated," Robert told E! News. "I think that's something that I'll always carry with me."
Andy Cohen Admits "Daddy Needs Help" With His Dating Life
Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals Who Sucks Up to Andy Cohen the Most. Andy Cohen is looking for Mr. Right. The Watch What Happens Live host got candid about his love life during a BravoCon 2022 panel discussion on Oct. 14. While speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the 54-year-old shared that he's back in the dating pool, though admittedly struggling to keep his head above water.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Health Update After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is on the mend after a recent health scare. During a Q&A session on Twitter Oct. 12, the Good American CEO gave fans an update on how she's doing after she recently shared that she underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from her face.
Todd Chrisley Tears Up During Emotional Reunion With Daughter Lindsie After Years-Long Feud
Watch: Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus. The Chrisley family knows best when it comes to their bond. Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley debuted their podcast, Christly Confessions by sitting down with daughters Lindsie, 33 and Savannah, 25, to discuss the fight that led to Lindsie not speaking to her parents for years and how ultimately it made their family stronger.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Teases Dream Wedding After Ryan Dawkins Engagement
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. When it comes to wedding planning, Clare Crawley is definitely engaged. Less than a week after accepting a proposal from Ryan Dawkins at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas, The Bachelorette alum is already envisioning what her dream wedding day will look like.
Dancing With the Stars Pro Britt Stewart Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $7 Facial Spray
We interviewed Britt Stewart because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Being a part of...
Lionel Richie Pens Moving Message to American Idol’s Willie Spence After His Death
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. Members of the American Idol family are honoring Willie Spence's legacy. The season 19 contestant—who was the runner-up of the competition series in 2021—died after being involved a car accident in Marion County, Tennessee on Oct. 11. He was just 23 years old.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet "Parents" Photo With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey. Because the Flight Attendant star, 36, and the Ozark actor, 40, are getting ready to embark on a new journey—parenthood. Cuoco celebrated her pregnancy on Oct. 13 by posting a picture of the couple smiling to Instagram along with...
Family Karma Season 3 Trailer Promises Epic Highs—And Tons of Family Drama
Watch: NBCUniversal's BravoCon Bazaar Virtual Tour. Karma has come back around—and we are thrilled. Why? Well, the super-sized trailer for the third season of the Bravo hit docuseries, Family Karma, dropped on Oct. 15 and the sneak peek shows the season's most epic highs (included weddings, engagements and more) and a few bumps along the way (yes, there are a few disagreements between the gang—and their families, of course).
