ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Ginuwine's Rep Shares Update After "Pony" Singer Passes Out During Magic Stunt for Criss Angel Show

Ginuwine is getting back on the saddle after suffering a health scare during a magic stunt. Earlier this week, the "Pony" singer was rehearsing a stunt for the new CW reality series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars when he lost consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. In a video posted by the outlet Oct. 12, Ginuwine is seen submerged underwater in a glass cube, and after appearing to signal his distress by hitting the sides, is helped out by crew members. While he's initially unresponsive when asked if he's okay, the video later shows him conscious as he's helped to the floor.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ant Anstead Claps Back at Critics Calling Him Out for Posting Pics of Son Hudson

Watch: Ant Anstead CLAPS BACK at Critics Calling Out New Pics of Son. Ant Anstead is telling his haters to hit the road. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has been locked in a heated custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack over their 3-year-old son Hudson, who he claims has been "exploited" by being featured in the Flip or Flop star's paid social media posts. So, when he posted several candid family snaps on Oct. 13, Instagram users called him out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Bloom
E! News

Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Final Charter

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck is getting ready to set sail on its milestone 10th season. The Bravo series returns for another high seas adventure Nov. 21, and as Captain Lee Rosbach says in the first look trailer, fans can expect a to see a "new location, new boat, new crew [and] new everything." And in true Below Deck fashion, this new crew is ready to get up to their fair share of exciting antics.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#World Mental Health Day
E! News

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Behati Prinsloo's latest pic is making fans wonder. The star returned to social media for the first time since her husband Adam Levine's DM scandal with a biting throwback. In the Oct. 15 snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Behati's sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria's Secret runway.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story

Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Robert Irwin Shares the Part of Late Dad Steve’s Legacy He’ll “Always Carry” With Him

Watch: Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had" Robert Irwin is honoring his late father Steve Irwin's legacy by following in his footsteps. "I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated," Robert told E! News. "I think that's something that I'll always carry with me."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Andy Cohen Admits "Daddy Needs Help" With His Dating Life

Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals Who Sucks Up to Andy Cohen the Most. Andy Cohen is looking for Mr. Right. The Watch What Happens Live host got candid about his love life during a BravoCon 2022 panel discussion on Oct. 14. While speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the 54-year-old shared that he's back in the dating pool, though admittedly struggling to keep his head above water.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Todd Chrisley Tears Up During Emotional Reunion With Daughter Lindsie After Years-Long Feud

Watch: Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus. The Chrisley family knows best when it comes to their bond. Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley debuted their podcast, Christly Confessions by sitting down with daughters Lindsie, 33 and Savannah, 25, to discuss the fight that led to Lindsie not speaking to her parents for years and how ultimately it made their family stronger.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Family Karma Season 3 Trailer Promises Epic Highs—And Tons of Family Drama

Watch: NBCUniversal's BravoCon Bazaar Virtual Tour. Karma has come back around—and we are thrilled. Why? Well, the super-sized trailer for the third season of the Bravo hit docuseries, Family Karma, dropped on Oct. 15 and the sneak peek shows the season's most epic highs (included weddings, engagements and more) and a few bumps along the way (yes, there are a few disagreements between the gang—and their families, of course).
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy