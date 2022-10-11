Read full article on original website
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate triple shooting in Cherry Hill
Three people were injured Thursday in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road around 1:40 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. Officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in both of his...
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says several community members are reporting suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be a Lieutenant with the agency. In the call, police say the “Lieutenant” will tell the person they have warrants, and instructs them to call a number to have the warrants taken care of.
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident at the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville, Maryland
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Gun-Point Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
WBOC
Search for Cause Continues After Massive Seaford Warehouse Fire
SEAFORD, De. - Investigators were on scene at the now burned down industrial warehouse in Seaford on Thursday morning. Seaford Fire Chief Jack Wilson says he has only battled one fire in Seaford larger than this one. “In the last five years, this is probably the largest fire we’ve had...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Ellendale crash claims life of Pa. man
ELLENDALE, Del. – A Pennsylvania man has died following a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday evening. At around 7:40 p.m., troopers say a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard, south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard, south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive when for unknown reasons, the driver of the Kia swerved to his right, into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard, to try to avoid hitting the trailer. The driver of the Kia was unsuccessful and hit the rear right axle of the trailer.
WGMD Radio
CANCELED: Sussex County Woman Located
UPDATED – 10/14/22 – 10:30am – The Gold Alert issued for Rachel Franks has been cancelled. Franks has been located. A Gold Alert has been issued for a Sussex County woman. Delaware State Police say 34 year old Rachel Franks was last seen Friday in the Delmar area, but attempts to locate or contact her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Two Seaford warehouses destroyed in morning fire
12:15 p.m. UPDATE: State fire marshals are continuing to investigate this fire. The fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., destroyed two warehouse/storage structures on the property and caused damage to other structures at the site. Several firefighters were treated and released from local hospitals for injuries sustained in the blaze. No other injuries were reported.
WDEL 1150AM
Pair arrested for Glasgow robbery; two other hold-ups under investigation
Investigations into one of two robberies late this week have resulted in arrests, according to Delaware State Police. Two Newark men were arrested Thursday about four hours after a robbery was reported at the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet off Route 896 in Glasgow. One of the suspects had a knife, and the other held a handgun. A store employee was threatened and was forced to go to a back room.
WMDT.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale
Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Stinsford Road. The employee was not injured during the incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Seaford industrial park fire injures 5 firefighters; ash falls over local community
A fire at an industrial park in Seaford has left portions of the city dealing with floating ash debris and air- or water-quality issues, as five firefighters required hospital treatment. According to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, the firefighters suffered burns or other injuries and were released after responding to...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
