NBC Sports
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment
Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol. Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return. Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan...
NBC Sports
Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli
At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
NBC Sports
Why Greenlaw is confident he, Warner are NFL's ‘best’ LBs
Programming Note: Watch Matt Maiocco's interview with Dre Greenlaw on "49ers Pregame Live" at 9 a.m. PT on Sunday on NBC Sports Bay Area. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner have taken notice of the comparison between them and the duo of Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman. Ahead of the...
NBC Sports
Why Sirianni doesn't care about bulletin board material
There is no bulletin board in the Eagles’ locker room. There's an LCD screen that shows the day's schedule, but if you're looking for a place to post proverbial "bulletin-board material," you won't find it. Because this team doesn't care about it. So when someone like DeMarcus Lawrence throws...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I have a ton of respect for the player and person Josh Allen is
With two of the league’s top young quarterbacks, the Chiefs and Bills have become de facto rivals in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will meet again on Sunday when Buffalo goes back to Kansas City for the first time since losing a lead with 13 seconds left in the divisional round of last year’s postseason.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: I’m hurting, but I’ve got time to heal up before our next game
Bears quarterback Justin Fields took some hard hits in Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders, both on his five sacks and on his 12 rushing attempts. But he said afterward that he’s confident he’ll play in the Bears’ next game, thanks in part to the Bears’ extra time off with a Monday night game in Week Seven.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
NBC Sports
Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class
Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
NBC Sports
Patriots sign Kevin Harris to 53-man roster
With injury issues at running back, the Patriots have signed one from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. New England has promoted Kevin Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to multiple reports. The Patriots selected Harris in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He...
NBC Sports
Dean Pees: Jimmy Garoppolo ate us alive last year
Last December, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers drubbed the Falcons 31-13. The two teams will meet again on Sunday and Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees hasn’t forgotten what happened in that last matchup. “He ate us alive last year, so why would I not think he isn’t playing...
NBC Sports
Eagles' O-line gets help with Cowboys in town
He’s only human. And when Jordan Mailata got hurt early in the Jaguars game and was replaced by Jack Driscoll, Andre Dillard couldn’t help think … It should have been me. Dillard has been the Eagles’ backup left tackle since Mailata established himself as a top-level player....
NBC Sports
Report: Sam Ehlinger will jump Nick Foles as backup quarterback Sunday
Sam Ehlinger will supplant Nick Foles as the Colts’ backup quarterback to Matt Ryan on Sunday against Jacksonville, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports. The Colts will have Foles among their inactives. The move, according to Chappell, is not a threat to Ryan’s status as the starting quarterback despite...
