MONTGOMERY COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES
N Northbound and southbound from FM-1488 to DOBBIN-HUFFSMITH DR in Magnolia. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15 to Tuesday, November 15. No detour needed, one lane will remain open. IH-69 in Montgomery County. N/A Northbound Exit Ramp To KINGWOOD DR. 1 Outside...
BRUSH FIRE IN GRANGERLAND
Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire on FM 1485 at King Rd. (between Old Houston and SH 242). A male was burning tree limbs when an ember hit the woods and started the blaze. A Caney Creek Chief was at the Valero when motorists advised him of the fire down the street. Please do not burn.
MAJOR INCIDENT AT RECREATION CENTER IN CONROE
A male has fallen close to 30 feet from the Conroe Westside Recreation Center roof on Owen Road. First responders have just arrived and found the man who appears to be in his 30’s with CPR in progress.
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
Vehicle found in Clear Alert, son identified as driver, woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have found the vehicle in the Clear Alert for a missing mother and son in Humble. Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the car Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, were reportedly driving was found in Nebraska. PREVIOUS STORY: Clear Alert issued for missing mother,...
SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA
At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
Woman wanted after running away from rollover crash that killed pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says
Police are searching for Chantay Solano-Saldana nearly three weeks after she allegedly crashed someone's car, causing it to roll over and hit a woman walking by, killing her.
Sheriff quote-tweets Humble mom, son disappearance with Nebraska chase crash info
A Humble mother and son’s disappearance took a strange twist on Friday afternoon when Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted details of pursuit and crash three states away that may be tied to them. The sheriff quote-tweeted an earlier post about the disappearance of Michelle Roenz, 49, and her...
Missing Humble teen identified as driver of vehicle found in Nebraska following chase; woman’s body discovered in trunk, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – The driver of a vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Nebraska has been identified as missing Humble teen Tyler Roenz. A woman’s body has been found in the trunk, but her identity has not yet been released, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end
The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing roadway in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle during his morning walk in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville Road near Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High...
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Lightning strike causes wall collapse at Sugar Land church during Thursday's storms, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A lightning strike caused a brick wall at a Sugar Land church to collapse Thursday as storms moved through the area, police said. This happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the First Colony Bible Church on Austin Parkway and Settlers Way Boulevard. It appears this...
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
