Plantersville, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES

N Northbound and southbound from FM-1488 to DOBBIN-HUFFSMITH DR in Magnolia. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15 to Tuesday, November 15. No detour needed, one lane will remain open. IH-69 in Montgomery County. N/A Northbound Exit Ramp To KINGWOOD DR. 1 Outside...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
BRUSH FIRE IN GRANGERLAND

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire on FM 1485 at King Rd. (between Old Houston and SH 242). A male was burning tree limbs when an ember hit the woods and started the blaze. A Caney Creek Chief was at the Valero when motorists advised him of the fire down the street. Please do not burn.
GRANGERLAND, TX
MAJOR INCIDENT AT RECREATION CENTER IN CONROE

A male has fallen close to 30 feet from the Conroe Westside Recreation Center roof on Owen Road. First responders have just arrived and found the man who appears to be in his 30’s with CPR in progress.
CONROE, TX
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER

Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
PORTER, TX
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA

At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
SPLENDORA, TX
US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end

The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
CLEVELAND, TX
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE

At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
CONROE, TX

