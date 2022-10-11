ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Last-minute road closures expected during First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Nashville

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y02BN_0iUSISWf00

Nashville drivers should expect a series of last-minute road closures Wednesday as First Lady Jill Biden visits Nashville during a multi-state trip.

Biden will arrive at Nashville International Airport about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and make her way to St. James Missionary Baptist Church for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The First Lady was last in Nashville in June 2021 promoting vaccination against the coronavirus.

Metro Nashville Police rarely make road closures known in advance of visits by the President, First Lady or Vice President for security purposes. For Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in May, MNPD tweeted when and where closures would occur moments before they were to begin.

On Wednesday, following Biden's noon visit to the vaccination clinic, she will give remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in the Nashville area at 1:15 p.m. The White House did not say where the DNC event will be held.

The White House also did not say when Biden will be leaving Nashville, but said she's scheduled to land in Milwaukee about 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Last-minute road closures expected during First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Nashville

Comments / 40

Lorene H.
4d ago

0h, . They can let her come to Nashville. But not President Trump. Where the hell is the Reds on this? Another, NOBODY -messing with the already tight streets. And causing good people to be late for whatever reason. Please -😜

Reply(2)
18
sherpa shane
4d ago

The only good thing about this is the amount of conservative protesters that will be there. Overwhelming for her. Nobody wants you here.

Reply
13
Kathie Killebrew
4d ago

just keep her the hell away from here...keep her in Washington, with her geriatricposter child husband

Reply
17
Related
cohaitungchi.com

21+ CHEAP AND FREE THINGS TO DO IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

After a quick trip to Nashville to visit friends and take in one of our absolute favorite cities, we found so many great free things to do in Nashville. The trip time from Atlanta is anywhere between 3.5 to 4 hours, plus you get to drive through the amazing state of Tennessee. There is a time change when you arrive in Nashville, gaining an hour on the way there and losing one on the return trip.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
WSMV

One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Milwaukee#First Lady#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Dnc
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
visitfranklin.com

Living History: The Legacy of the Battle of Franklin, Then and Now

The cannons fired in Franklin, Tennessee, on November 30, 1864, can still be felt reverberating today. That afternoon, the Battle of Franklin became seminal to the outcome of the war, the Confederacy’s last gasp for hope of regaining Nashville. The next morning, 10,000 men were dead or wounded. Five months later, the Union was restored, and the country set about the slow process of rebuilding itself.
FRANKLIN, TN
titantime.org

Nashville’s Best Hot Chicken

Ever heard of Nashville Hot Chicken? Hattie B’s is where you get it! The restaurant’s menu is filled with different forms of this coveted meal- you can get wings, tenders, or a sandwich. The chicken comes with different heat levels, “southern,” being no heat, leading all the way up to “hot,” “damn hot,” and the hottest, of which I cannot name despite its cleverness.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy