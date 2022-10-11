ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Sturgis city manager resigns to seek other opportunities

By Dan Cherry
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago

STURGIS — With a desire to move on to an opportunity that better aligns with his family and personal needs, Sturgis City Manager Michael Hughes on Monday tendered his resignation, effective Jan. 20, 2023.

Hughes said in a statement Monday he intends to pursue another opportunity outside of city government.

“It has been a tremendous privilege and honor to serve the city of Sturgis as its city manager,” Hughes said, adding that choosing to step aside "was a difficult decision."

“Sturgis is a wonderful community," he said. "I will always cherish the relationships developed with fellow employees and community members and all that we have done together working to make this community better,” Hughes said. “Our city employees are second-to-none and credit for any success should go in large part to their efforts.”

Hughes has served as Sturgis city manager since July 2005. He previously served as the assistant city manager before accepting the city manager position in Buchanan. After 2.5 years, he returned to Sturgis and has remained since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0NZP_0iUSIQlD00

His tenure has included several major projects and milestones, including completion of the U.S. 12 downtown streetscape in 2007, collaboration with the historical society and Sturgis Area Community Foundation to move the historic Sturgis Depot building, establishment of the dedicated street and sidewalk improvement millage, creation of the new Spence Softball complex, development of the Wieslochweg and North/John Street streetscape projects in association with major downtown private investments, the historic brick street renovation of South Nottawa Street and Pleasant Avenue, the development of Dresser Business Park, as well as the ongoing redevelopment of properties along South Centerville Road.

Mayor Jeff Mullins said Monday he was “deeply saddened by Mike’s decision to take another career path."

"He has been a true professional and a remarkable leader," Mullins said. "Mike has performed his duties as our city manager with the highest level of class and dignity. He has led the city of Sturgis through many transitions that will benefit our citizens for generations to come. I’m proud to call him my friend and I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Vice Mayor Aaron Miller said he, too, was saddened to learn of Mike Hughes’ departure announcement.

"Mike has provided solid and steady leadership for over 17 years and our community will lose a humongous asset when he leaves,” Miller said.

During Hughes’ tenure, the city worked to maintain a strong financial position and address fiscal challenges, including long-term pension and other benefit obligations. Hughes was recognized in 2021 with the executive of the year award by the Michigan Municipal Executives, Michigan’s professional development organization for city managers.

“I have had the good fortune to lead the city through interesting times and many exciting changes” Hughes said. “I am proud of what we have done, but we all should truly be excited about Sturgis’ future and the opportunities that will continue to position Sturgis as a premier community in the region and the State of Michigan. As a member of the community, I look forward to seeing where we go.”

Miller said Monday the city commission will launch the "pivotal task of making sure that we find, hire and support the next qualified leader to continue Sturgis' good work and momentum that are actively going on before our eyes.  Sturgis has so much going for it and I don't want to lose that rhythm for a second."

"I wish Mike and his family peace, prosperity and blessing as they continue to make Sturgis their home and help it thrive in other ways," Miller said. "This city is so much better off for Mike having been here for so long and his tenure has produced consistent growth and positive change. My deepest gratitude goes to Mike Hughes for his many years of humble service to the city and its residents."

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Sturgis city manager resigns to seek other opportunities

Sturgis Journal

