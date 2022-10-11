Community Band concert Tuesday night; voter registration event open 'til midnight

Community band on stage tonight

The Abilene Community Band will present its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Paramount Theatre.

Selections will include "Italian Holiday," a patriotic piece titled "Land of Liberty" and Sousa marches.

"I picked a big variety so there'd be something for everyone," director Joe Stephens said.

Admission is free but donations to the Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund would be appreciated.

The next ACB performances will come during the holiday season. The band will perform outside the theater, 352 Cypress St., the evening of the lighted parade, Nov. 29, then give its annual Christmas performance Dec. 13 inside the theater.

Go to abilenecommunityband.org for information on the band.

Last-day voter registration Tuesday

The Taylor County Democratic Party will have a last-day voter registration effort Tuesday, which is the last day to officially sign up to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 general election.

The event will be from 9 a.m.-midnight at 141 S. Leggett Drive. Additional registrars will be there the final six hours.

Those registering must by at least 18 by the time of the upcoming election. While ID is not required, registrants should know their Texas ID number or provide the last four digits of their Social Security number. Providing both is best, said Elizabeth Smyser, who heads the local group.

She emphasized that this is not just a signup for Democrats but for all who would like to vote Nov. 8.

To be decided in a few weeks range from governor to local issues - a "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance and a proposed fire station for far south Abilene.

Early voting begins Oct. 24.