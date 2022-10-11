Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
Digital Trends
Laptops with the best speakers in 2022
Laptops with great speakers often seem few and far between, but there are a number of great-sounding laptops out there if you know where to look. Our reviews tend to focus on performance, displays, build quality, and other factors that go into making the best laptops, but we like to take a closer look at laptop audio, too. Where most laptops don't sound too good, there are some that are much more impressive.
Digital Trends
The best Chromebooks for kids
There are a lot of great Chromebooks out there, but if you just want something cheap and cheerful for your kids to use, you don't have to buy one of the best. The best Chromebooks for kids need to be durable, easy to use, and affordable. That’s a tall order when there are so many to choose from.
Digital Trends
How much does Intel Arc cost? Arc Alchemist buying guide
Intel Arc Alchemist, also known as Intel’s first serious venture into discrete graphics for gamers, is finally here. While the GPUs can’t hope to compete with some of AMD’s and Nvidia’s best graphics cards, they can stand their own ground in the midrange market, and they’re priced very competitively to make up for the fact that they won’t replace your new RTX 4090 or even your old RTX 3080.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
This Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop just got a $250 discount
We seem to be in the thick of a series of Dell XPS deals, with the Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop being the latest to receive a steeply discounted price. Specifically, we’re talking about the cheapest XPS 13 Plus Laptop, with the 12th-gen Intel i5-1240P processor and 8GB of memory, which typically would cost $1,399. However, in a special limited-time deal directly from Dell, right now you can get the XPS 13 Plus for $1,149 — that’s a full $250 markdown, with no added shipping cost to contend with either.
Digital Trends
Sign up for Verizon Fios internet, get a free Echo Show plus $300 off a soundbar
This content was produced in partnership with Verizon. What many don’t realize when it comes to high-speed internet is that it doesn’t just enable you to stream and download content faster but it also provides a much more stable household connection, especially when you have multiple people connecting to your home internet simultaneously. If you’re sharing broadband with your family, friends, and guests, then higher speeds and a more stable connection are going to be absolutely necessary, unless you want everyone to hate coming to your house. Cue Verizon’s Fios gigabit connection, which allows for 940Mbps to 880Mpbs speeds with practically no buffering or lag times while streaming media, virtually no interruptions while gaming online, and total support to video chat with others from whatever device(s) you prefer. More importantly, Verizon is offering a crazy deal right now when you subscribe to its Fios gigabit service.
Digital Trends
Why Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs will never be for me
Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs launched recently, and to say they’ve made waves in the computing world would be a serious understatement. These cards are big, powerful, and outrageously expensive. Yet if you want the most absurd performance cards you can get your mitts on, they’re second to none.
Digital Trends
Nvidia is ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080. The company announced its plans through a blog post, and shared the following comment with Digital Trends: “We are unlaunching the RTX 4080 12GB. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing. You will not see it on Nov. 16.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
Digital Trends
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk. “The Monoprice DT-3BT speakers are a better-than-expected set of Bluetooth desktop speakers that sound great for the price.”. Pros. Great value for the money. Compact, clean design. Sturdy. Connects to a variety of sources. Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Cons.
Digital Trends
The RTX 4090 has already sold for over twice its retail price on eBay
First there was the Van Halen concert that sold out in 18 minutes in 2004. Then there was the PlayStation 5. Now the GeForce RTX 4090 is the latest hot thing to get snatched up by scalpers and resold at exorbitant prices, sometimes as high as double its retail price.
Digital Trends
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.
Digital Trends
Microsoft’s DirectStorage may improve loading times by 200%, but don’t get too excited
Microsoft has just introduced GPU decompression to its new DirectStorage API, bringing it to version 1.1. GPU decompression can provide huge performance gains in gaming — Microsoft promises up to a 200% performance improvement in loading times. Unfortunately, it’s still much too early to get excited — we might not see DirectStorage for quite a while.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 55-inch OLED TV is only $1,000 after a $600 discount!
LG is one of the biggest panel manufacturers on the planet and often sells its OLED panels to companies like Vizio, Hisense, and even Samsung as recently as last year. As such, it’s no surprise that LG TVs are always among the best OLED TVs, although that also means that they cost an absolute ton, which is why we’re always happy to see Best Buy TV deals like this on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. You can pick up for just $1,000 — a huge $600 discount on its normal $1,600 price.
Digital Trends
The best gaming mouse for esports
Esports professionals rely on the best gear so they can have an edge while playing in tournaments. But trying to nail down the best mouse for esports is tricky because it can't account for personal preference. But broadly speaking, they are usually lightweight and fast, featuring premium sensors that can track accurately during fast motion. Most of them also have a minimalistic design with a basic layout to avoid accidental key presses, as well as adjustable sensitivity, customizable weighting, and RGB lighting.
Digital Trends
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
Digital Trends
It looks like Ryzen 7000 isn’t getting much cheaper for PC builders
The cost of building a Ryzen 7000 PC is pretty high. The CPUs are expensive (though not quite as expensive as Ryzen 5000 when it came out), DDR5 RAM hasn’t come down in price yet, and the only motherboards you could buy at launch were high-end X670 and X670E boards with features that most people didn’t need or want.
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors
Now that the Google Pixel 7 is finally here, fans who rushed out to pick it up are looking for accessories for it. While it's plenty of fun to find a case that matches your personal style, it's incredibly important to pick up a screen protector for it to keep the display safe from potential cracks and chips. Smartphones have gotten increasingly more durable over the years, but their screens are still some of their most vulnerable areas, so grabbing a screen protector can be the difference between needing a replacement device and simply changing out the protector.
Digital Trends
How does Cyberpunk 2077 run in 2022? Benchmarks, DLSS 3, and ray tracing tested
Even two years after release, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games you can play. Developer CD Projekt Red is constantly updating it with new features and graphics settings as well, including settings like DLSS 3. We plugged back into Night City to see how well the game runs in 2022.
Digital Trends
Fossil’s first Wear OS 3 smartwatch looks like a better (and cheaper) Pixel Watch
Fossil today launched the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, its first Wear OS 3 watch. It’s a minor update on something we’ve already seen before, with the major non-aesthetic updates here being driven by the Fossil Wellness app. The Fossil Gen 6 is reasonably powerful. It’s got a...
Comments / 0