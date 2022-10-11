This content was produced in partnership with Verizon. What many don’t realize when it comes to high-speed internet is that it doesn’t just enable you to stream and download content faster but it also provides a much more stable household connection, especially when you have multiple people connecting to your home internet simultaneously. If you’re sharing broadband with your family, friends, and guests, then higher speeds and a more stable connection are going to be absolutely necessary, unless you want everyone to hate coming to your house. Cue Verizon’s Fios gigabit connection, which allows for 940Mbps to 880Mpbs speeds with practically no buffering or lag times while streaming media, virtually no interruptions while gaming online, and total support to video chat with others from whatever device(s) you prefer. More importantly, Verizon is offering a crazy deal right now when you subscribe to its Fios gigabit service.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO