The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Deep Tissue Thai Bodywork
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deep Tissue...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: songs for seeds
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT songs for...
Splash Car Wash Recognized as CT’s Top Workplace
Milford, CT - Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford CT, was regionally recognized as the Top Workplace in Connecticut by Top Workplaces/Energage. This is the company’s second year at #1, and has placed in the top 3 for eight years running. Businesses are measured on several qualities, such as leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, and benefits.
Pacific House to Host 21st Annual Celebration on October 20
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, will host its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which will also stream live for at-home supporters, will raise funds for the life-changing services the organization provides.
Hundreds will take to the roads in Ridgefield tomorrow for the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 Miler - Exercise Caution if Driving!
Hundreds of runners are expected to participate in the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7 miler in Ridgefield tomorrow, Sunday, October 16! The weather is expected to be fantastic (read about it on NWS here) Hosted by the locally based Wolfpit Running Club, the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon is a...
Wilton Colonial Community Bus Tour
Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within the town. The tour will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 1-5 pm...
Fairfield Golfers Help Raise $50K at Tiny Miracles Foundation's Outing
DARIEN, CT – Twenty Fairfield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual...
Meaningful Employment Gives Ali Purpose: We Salute The Prospector Theater During National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Did you know? National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is observed annually each October and celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. The theme for NDEAM 2022 is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”. Here in Ridgefield, this theme...
Five Members of RHS Jazz Band Add Pizzazz to Recent BOE Meeting!
The highlight of this Monday's BOE Meeting might have been the Student Showcase. Five members of the RHS Jazz Band played the Meters' "Cissy Strut". Click on the YouTube of the BOE meeting (the image with the arrow in this post) to hear their powerful performances or get tickets HERE to Sunday's "Funk Raiser".
SHU Gains Accreditation For Three Programs
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Three programs in Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business & Technology (WCBT) have garnered accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). One of them―game design & development―is only the second accredited program of its kind in the world. The programs―computer...
Jessica Collins is BACK with On the Children's Shelf - Halloween Style!
Editor's note: you may recall that Ridgefield resident and photog, Jessica Collins (yes, co-founder of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off) was a longtime contributor to our sister "Hub" Book's Ink at HamletHub. Collins won several Connecticut Press Club awards for her lively series and even took home 1st place in 2020 from the National Federation of Press Women (read about it HERE).
Finding Farmland - A workshop for new and beginning farmers
Are you thinking of turning your farming dream into a reality? Do you have questions about the viability of raising animal or vegetable products for sale?. Whether you want to start a new business or need guidance on how to navigate agricultural tax laws, this is the class to get you started!
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating Traffic Westbound on Farmingville Road
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with...
Katonah-Lewisboro School District VOTE on October 18: Proposal Q&A
On October 18, residents of the Katonah-Lewisboro School District will vote on a $49.5 million capital projects referendum to address teaching and learning environments, sustainability and security in our school buildings. The District projects that New York State aid will reimburse about 31% of the project (approximately $17.1 million). Until...
American Folk Songs and Spirituals (Free Concert)
Noteworthy, the Danbury-based a cappella singing ensemble, will present a free family-friendly concert, American Folk Songs and Spirituals, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (30 Clapboard Ridge Danbury) on Sunday, October 16, 7:00 pm. NOTEWORTHY is an ensemble of 12 singers (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) who present music of many genres (sacred, classical, Broadway, madrigal, ballads, folk, and pop) to the Greater Danbury Community. Come enjoy this concert of songs celebrating our rich musical American history and heritage.
RVNAhealth Flu Vaccine Options for the Whole Family, Drive Thru Clinics, Community Clinics, and In-office Appointments
RVNAhealth Flu Vaccine Options for the Whole Family!. If you are age 6 months or older, RVNAhealth has you covered for flu season! This year we are pleased to offer a variety of ways to get your flu shot. RVNAhealth Ridgefield and New Milford offices are offering convenient drive-thru clinics,...
Bethel Public School Update on School Closings, Delays and Early Dismissal Decisions
Inclement Weather-School Closing/Delay/Early Dismissal Decisions. In New England, the winter weather can be a challenge. I often get questions as to what factors are considered when determining whether or not we will have a delay or school closure. The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Every attempt is made to operate the schools. However, in our judgment, whenever it is not safe to operate the buses, schools will be delayed or closed based on conditions and forecasts.
Bethel resident Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, has died
Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, of Bethel, wife of the late William P. Michael, mother of William A. Michael and Pamela Michael Wyman, sister of Elizabeth Octavio and Mary Ann Molinaro, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will take place...
Brewster Crush Travel Baseball Tryouts
Tryouts/Evaluations For the Breswter Crush Travel Baseball team will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 4:00-6:30pm @ Markel Park in Brewster, NY (N. Main St) 8 and under, 9 and under, 10 and Under, 11 and Under and 13 and under. **for 14 and under tryouts please email This...
