Plans are moving forward on a multi-sport complex at Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (EOTEC). The group behind the effort held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon in front of the 18 acres of land that will be the site of a $2.6 million project. The coalition behind the project intends to develop multiple lighted fields for soccer, lacrosse, football and other sports with the goal of having it ready for the spring of 2023.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO