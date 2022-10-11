Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Police and Fire Unions Hosting Public Safety Forum
LA GRANDE – (Information provided by La Grande Professional Firefighters Local 924) The La Grande Fire and Police Unions will be hosting a public forum for city council candidates to speak about public safety. All council candidates have been invited to the event and will be given equal time...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New development planning underway for West Richland intersection
A future West Richland development is beginning to take shape – on paper and with at least two local businesses committed to moving in – though no visible signs of the project can be seen along on Bombing Range Road yet. Lori and Jeff Wenner of JLW Asset...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on October 14th. The officials stated that a bus and pickup truck was involved in the crash. The accident happened around 7:50 p.m at the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection. Two people were inside the truck, and 38 adult...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies team up for hiring event
RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies from all around the Columbia Basin teamed up for a public safety hiring event. Tri-Cities police, Sheriff’s Offices, corrections departments and more were recruiting. “It’s not necessarily hard to hire, it’s hard to find people that are willing to still do the job,” said Deputy Brett Hansen with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. “The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Fall Beautification Award Winners
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Parks Department) Fall Beautification Awards. The home of Julie and Tim Troutman, 1204 M Avenue received the City of La Grande fall. beautification award for a residential property. “When we purchased our home thirty years ago. there were no trees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Just Roses sells business as owner begins cancer treatments
A longtime flower shop has changed hands so the former owner can face down a fast-spreading cancer. Connie and Sandy Wormington sold Just Roses Flowers & More, which has shops in Kennewick and Pasco, along with their wholesale flower shop, Columbia Wholesale. When reached for comment, Leslie said she and...
Successful Event for Trooper Atkinson!
Tuesday evening in Kennewick was a beautiful night, not only because the weather was exceptional, but because I witnessed love in its finest form! KAPP/KVEW and the Hub in Kennewick put together a great event to benefit State Trooper Dean Atkinson, the officer who was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla, a few weeks ago.
northeastoregonnow.com
Multi-Sport Complex at EOTEC Expected to Be Ready by Spring 2023
Plans are moving forward on a multi-sport complex at Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (EOTEC). The group behind the effort held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon in front of the 18 acres of land that will be the site of a $2.6 million project. The coalition behind the project intends to develop multiple lighted fields for soccer, lacrosse, football and other sports with the goal of having it ready for the spring of 2023.
nbcrightnow.com
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trial for Hermiston slaying slated to get underway in October
HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Reser’s moves to its new $120 million Pasco home
Reser’s Fine Foods is making mashed potatoes and preparing to add capacity to produce more dishes at its new food processing plant in Pasco. The family-owned company showed off its new $120 million plant at 5526 N. Capitol Ave. in September. The plant began operating earlier in the summer...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Marijuana Licenses – October 2022
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3. Application type: added fees. DISCONTINUED. Cordus, 28503 W. Orcutt Road, Benton City. License type: cannabis...
KEPR
RPD is rolling out a drone team
Tri-Cities, WASH. — The Richland Police Department recently added a drone program to increase security in our community. The drone team consists of eight RPD officers that are all certified Part 107 pilots. Six are patrol officers and two are a part of the investigative team. Officers with the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision
RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
nbcrightnow.com
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
Comments / 0