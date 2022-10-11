LOSTINE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) On the Eagle Cap Ranger District, construction crews will soon begin work on a bridge deck replacement over Lake Creek on the Lostine River Road (FSR 8210) at milepost 4.90 near the Lostine Guard Station. The contractor plans to begin construction on Monday, October 17, 2022, and is anticipated to complete work in 4 days. During the construction period travelers are advised to expect delays of up to 2 hours.

