Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bridge Deck Replacement Affects Traffic on Forest Service Road 8210
LOSTINE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) On the Eagle Cap Ranger District, construction crews will soon begin work on a bridge deck replacement over Lake Creek on the Lostine River Road (FSR 8210) at milepost 4.90 near the Lostine Guard Station. The contractor plans to begin construction on Monday, October 17, 2022, and is anticipated to complete work in 4 days. During the construction period travelers are advised to expect delays of up to 2 hours.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Police and Fire Unions Hosting Public Safety Forum
LA GRANDE – (Information provided by La Grande Professional Firefighters Local 924) The La Grande Fire and Police Unions will be hosting a public forum for city council candidates to speak about public safety. All council candidates have been invited to the event and will be given equal time...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Fall Beautification Award Winners
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Parks Department) Fall Beautification Awards. The home of Julie and Tim Troutman, 1204 M Avenue received the City of La Grande fall. beautification award for a residential property. “When we purchased our home thirty years ago. there were no trees...
Comments / 0