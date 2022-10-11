ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors

PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Drive Video

On Tuesday, social media influencer Paige Spiranac posted a video on Instagram to promote Club Champion. The video that Spiranac shared on Instagram shows her hitting a very solid drive. As she always does, Spiranac had a clever caption for this post. She decided to poke fun at her outfit.
The Associated Press

PGA TOUR® 2K23 Now Available Worldwide, Bringing Players “More Golf. More Game.”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005070/en/ Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thegolfnewsnet.com

Can golfers move their golf ball out of a puddle on the putting green or putt around it?

It's rare, but there are some times when golfers will be out on the course in a sudden deluge of rain. The rain puddles quickly on different parts of the course, including the putting greens. Golfers, playing through the rain, might find their golf ball on a putting surface with puddles on it. Their ball could be in the puddle, or puddles might be an obstacle to getting the ball to the hole.
thegolfnewsnet.com

What does GIR stand for in golf?

If you've ever watched a golf tournament or scoured a pro golf leaderboard, then you've probably seen statistics about a player's performance throughout an event. No doubt, then, you've seen the abbreviation "GIR" or "G.I.R." and tried to figure out what that statistic means. What does GIR stand for in...
CBS Sports

2022 Zozo Championship leaderboard, scores: Rickie Fowler shares the lead with Andrew Putnam at halfway point

With the overnight leader heading in the wrong direction in the second round of the 2022 Zozo Championship, the door was swung wide open for a number of candidates to put their claim on this championship. Andrew Putnam was the man who marched through first as the 33-year-old was simply brilliant around Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.
Golf.com

Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes

The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
