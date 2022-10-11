Read full article on original website
E. Double
4d ago
Malika is a beautiful young lady, but I didn't see Jordan Poole flirting one bit he was very professional. Another click-bait article.
Reply(7)
29
Herbert Lee
3d ago
How is he flirting though🙄 this is so whack of them to say that about him. He did a very professional interview with a obviously beautiful woman and he was nothing but professional.
Reply
12
Manny Saints
4d ago
Tristan Thomson smaked Green in the mouth in public Green wanted non of that smoke LOLLLLLLL LOLLLLLLL.....
Reply(3)
7
Comments / 68