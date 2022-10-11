Read full article on original website
Related
beckersspine.com
A new $1B spine company: Inside the Orthofix, SeaSpine merger
SeaSpine and Orthofix entered an agreement to merge, with the deal expected to close in early 2023. Both companies boast emerging technologies in spine and orthopedics, and together they plan to rake in $1 billion in their early years. Six details to know:. 1. Orthofix CEO Jon Serbousek said on...
beckersspine.com
Hospital for Special Surgery partners on needle guidance system
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery has partnered with medical device company Lumoptik to develop epidural and pain management solutions for orthopedic and neurology procedures. Lumoptik's BrightPoint epidural needle guidance system helps physicians better perform epidurals. Lumpotik will work with the Hospital for Special Surgery's department of anesthesia and...
beckersspine.com
Spectrum Health breaks ground on Michigan orthopedic facility with ASC
Healthcare project management services company Hammes Healthcare broke ground on a 117,000-square-foot Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. The new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center will house advanced orthopedic care, an orthopedic ASC, physician and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and orthopedic urgent care. Hammes is Spectrum's representative for...
Comments / 0