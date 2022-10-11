ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’ Cast Teases ‘Very Messy’ Season 15: It’s ‘Already Lit’ & There Will Be ‘New Faces’ (Exclusive)

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta descended upon New York City for BravoCon over the weekend, and while they just started filming Season 15 about a week ago, they told us that the drama is already piping hot! “It’s crazy. The first week already started with a bang,” Kandi Burruss told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And Kenya Moore couldn’t agree more. She further told us, “It’s messy. It’s very messy already — It’s only week one [and] it’s very messy.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone Drama

Paramount+ has dropped a fresh trailer for Tulsa King, its upcoming mob drama starring Sylvester Stallone. The trailer debuted on-air Sunday during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS. The drama from Taylor Sheridan follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well...
MOVIES
iheart.com

Duchess of York, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, is 63

Jere Burns is 68 (“Good Morning, Miami,” “Burn Notice,” “Justified,” “Bates Motel”) Linda Lavin is 85 (“Alice,” “The Back-Up Plan”) Bailee Madison is 23 (“Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Just Go With It”) Vanessa Marcil...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
IndieWire

Elegance Bratton Thinks His Films Can Help People Love Themselves Because ‘Queer People Have the Secret Sauce’

Few people are having a better festival season than Elegance Bratton. His new film “The Inspection,” which offers a semi-autobiographical take on his experiences as a gay marine, earned rave reviews out of Toronto before closing the New York Film Festival. It’s the first feature-length fictional film that Bratton has directed, though he previously helmed the 2019 documentary “Pier Kids.” With success in two seemingly divergent genres, the filmmaker boasts a bright future full of promise, and he wants audiences to know that he’s just getting started. Speaking to IndieWire on the NYFF red carpet, Bratton explained why he hopes the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Crazy In Love#Reality Tv#Chrisean Rock Blueface#Chrisean Rock#Thotiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy