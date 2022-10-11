“Take the dresses off” Troy Aikman calls on the NFL to fix roughing the passer rules, comments go viral with CANCEL pleas

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday. He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO