“Take the dresses off” Troy Aikman calls on the NFL to fix roughing the passer rules, comments go viral with CANCEL pleas

Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday. Zappe, starting his second game in place of the […]
Giants troll haters, Ravens, NFL analysts on Twitter after win over Baltimore
Fans and pundits who doubted them, analysts who picked Baltimore…hell, even the Ravens themselves weren’t immune from some Big Blue braggadocio after a big win Sunday.
Matthew Stafford's pick 6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most all-time
Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday. He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Watch: Pirates closer Bednar slams beer bong with fans at Steelers tailgate
All-star Pittsburgh Pirates closer, David Bednar, attended pre-game festivities on Sunday before the Steelers 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Comments / 0