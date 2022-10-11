Liverpool have condemned a section of the travelling Manchester City support for engaging in “vile” taunts during the game between the clubs on Sunday. Two chants were clearly audible from the visiting enclosure around the 13th minute and they related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters. They were met with boos from the home fans and a strongly worded statement from Liverpool after the game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO