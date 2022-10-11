“Being a woman in motorsports isn’t easy”: Nico Rosberg announces a new mentorship program for young girls interested in motorsports

Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Formula E Champion Stoffel Vandoorne Joins DS Penske For 2023
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has had a sillier-than-usual silly season, with manufacturers and teams joining the drivers in the traditional high-stakes game of contractual musical chairs as everyone prepares for the Gen3 era. Mercedes-EQ is withdrawing from Formula E after winning its second consecutive championship. DS and Techeetah have parted ways, and now the French luxury brand is allying with Dragon Penske Autosport.”
Jalopnik
Williams F1, IndyCar Sponsor Rokit Has Left Sport in Shambles
If you’ve followed motorsport — honestly, just about any form of motorsport — over the past few years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a car sponsored by a company called Rokit. Rokit has dipped its toes into everything from IndyCar to Formula 1 to Formula E, and it’s also secured deals with other sports teams, like the Oakland Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Houston Rockets. Except, as Sportico writes, the company has left a path of lawsuits, bankruptcies, and abandoned deals in its wake.
racer.com
Michelin IMSA pro Esports series debuts Sunday
IMSA’s first professional virtual racing series debuts this weekend with a boost from a longtime colleague. Michelin has become entitlement partner of the IMSA Esports Michelin Global Championship, whose first race is Sunday. The series will feature the world’s top professional sim racers and teams competing for cash purses...
Racing World Is Praying For Legendary Driver's Nephew
David Schumacher suffered a horrific injury during the final round of the DTM racing season at Hockenheim this past Saturday. Schumacher, who's the nephew of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine. He's required to wear a corset for the foreseeable future. The accident happened during a restart...
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
Lewis Hamilton has ‘stopped’ talking to Martin Brundle during F1 grid walks
Martin Brundle has opened up on his relationship with Formula 1 drivers and his interactions with them during his pre-race grid walks.Brundle, 63, raced for McLaren and Williams among other teams between 1984 and 1996, and the Briton now works for the broadcaster Sky Sports.A pre-race ritual of sorts sees Brundle navigating the grid and speaking to as many drivers and celebrities as possible, something he discussed in an interview with GQ this week.“They know you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve seen it, you’ve crashed the car, and you’re going to ask something relevant or personal,” Brundle said....
racer.com
GTP 2023: Acura ARX-06 Road Atlanta test report
Our new “GTP 2023” podcast interview series launches with Honda Performance Development president David Salters, who recaps Acura’s recent test at Road Atlanta with its new hybrid ARX-06 prototype. Salters also shares insights on the new technologies Acura/HPD and other GTP manufacturers are learning about on the fly as they prepare to go racing with the new prototypes in January in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
racer.com
Fall Historics bring HSR back to Road Atlanta this weekend
A stout entry of Historic Sportscar Racing cars and competitors returns to one of America’s premier road courses for the second time this season for this weekend’s HSR Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, October 13-16. The full weekend of competition on the 2.54-mile road course north...
lastwordonsports.com
IndyCar: Dalton Kellett not returning to A.J. Foyt Racing
With the addition of two new competitors over the past two weeks, Dalton Kellett has confirmed his departure. In a developing story out of Indianapolis, Canadian driver Dalton Kellett has announced that he will not be returning to A.J. Foyt Racing. The move leaves the #4 Chevrolet open on the 2023 IndyCar Series grid.
