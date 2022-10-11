ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon's Birthday

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins celebrate their golden birthdays as they turn 12 on Oct. 12 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins are celebrating their golden birthday. On Wednesday, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott turned 12 years old, marking the special occasion where they turn the age of their date of birth (Oct. 12). The Uncoupled star, 49, shared sweet pictures hugging each of his kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the major milestone moment. "Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Yolanda Hadid
SheKnows

Ina Garten Just Shared a Cozy One-pot Chicken Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It's Surprisingly Easy

Fall is here. Even in parts of the country where it felt like fall might never arrive, the temps are finally starting to dip, and that means we’ve got our Dutch ovens out of the cupboard, proudly displayed on the stove where they’ll remain throughout the cold season. We love a good one-pot recipe, and not just because they’re great time savers. There’s also just something so homey and cozy about cooking dinner in one big pot, and Ina Garten might just be the best at putting elegant spins on those one-pot classics. Garten just shared a recipe from her...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD

Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
GARDENING
justpene50

Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)

Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Calories#Almonds#Millennials#Corrective Actions#The Real Housewives Of
The Daily Telegram

Faye Harris: A story of fall, pumpkins and life

I had the privilege of viewing many success stories during my teaching years. The following is one. Once upon a time a farmer, Levi Settler, was working in his pumpkin patch. Weeding out the scraggily, misshapen ones (vine and all), he tossed these into the nearby woods. This had always been his practice. ...
LIFESTYLE
triangletribune.com

A family favorite in just 5 minutes

Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work. When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all...
RECIPES
SELF

Constance Wu Shared How a Friend Saved Her Life During a Mental Health Crisis

Constance Wu has talked about how she found the care she needed after a suicide attempt in two interviews this week, on Good Morning America and Red Table Talk. The Crazy Rich Asians actor also spoke about returning to social media after a three-year break, experiencing sexual harassment on the set of Fresh Off the Boat, and mental health awareness within the Asian American community.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
TODAY.com

Reese Witherspoon shares rare pic of her older brother, John, in honor of his 50th birthday

Reese Witherspoon is sending sweet birthday wishes to her older brother, John, on his 50th birthday. "Happy 50th birthday to my big Bro John!! Thank you for teaching me how to change a flat tire, skip rocks on the lake, build a fort in the backyard and catch so many frogs," the "Legally Blonde" franchise star wrote next to a pic of her and her brother that she posted Oct. 12 on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
SELF

The Our Place Mini Always Pan Works Wonders on My Laughably Small Stovetop

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I live in New York City, which means I put my entire paycheck toward rent and consider a 900-square-foot apartment (for two people) massive. When I moved into a new space last month, I was too blinded by its prewar charm, the in-unit washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling living room windows to care that the kitchen stove is made for American Girl Dolls. Not literally, of course, but let's just say it's closer in size to an Easy Bake Oven than a normal one. (And yet, it still takes 45 minutes to preheat. A modern miracle! A quiet quitting queen!) As someone who only cooks for my roommate, my partner, or myself, I'm not too bent out of shape about its laughably small size. However, I quickly found that none of my existing pots and pans were quite right for the doll-size appliance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

John Stamos' 4-year-old makes fun of iconic Full House quote in the cutest way

Full House might live on in the hearts of millennials everywhere, but it's a little too much for star John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy. "I came home and [the nanny] was showing him Full House and I fired her," Stamos joked on Thursday's episode of The View, adding that his kid's interest in the beloved family comedy series doesn't stretch far beyond playfully shaming his father with an iconic line from the show.
CELEBRITIES
SELF

For Years Doctors Told Me My Constant Exhaustion and Night Terrors Were Normal. They Weren’t.

One afternoon five years ago, while I was working as the head of talent relations for the Television Academy, I was sitting in a meeting planning for the Emmys (as one does). I was excited, engaged, on the edge of my seat…until I wasn’t. Suddenly, exhaustion consumed me. The need to sleep hit me like a weighted blanket, making me feel heavy from eyelids to toes.
HEALTH
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy