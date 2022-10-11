Will Survivors of the First Year of the Pandemic Have Lower Mortality?
The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College has released a new Issue in Brief: The brief’s key findings are:
- In the first year of the pandemic, 300,000 Americans ages 60+ died from COVID, with the oldest and least healthy at greater risk.
- The question here is, since those who died tended to be more vulnerable, to what extent will the survivors have lower mortality rates?
- The analysis estimates that mortality did decline, but only slightly.
- This impact is small because the number of COVID deaths, though a terrible toll, is not large relative to the overall population.
