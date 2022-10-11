Will Survivors of the First Year of the Pandemic Have Lower Mortality?

The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College has released a new Issue in Brief: The brief’s key findings are:

In the first year of the pandemic, 300,000 Americans ages 60+ died from COVID, with the oldest and least healthy at greater risk.

The question here is, since those who died tended to be more vulnerable, to what extent will the survivors have lower mortality rates?

The analysis estimates that mortality did decline, but only slightly.

This impact is small because the number of COVID deaths, though a terrible toll, is not large relative to the overall population.