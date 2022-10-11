ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
argusjournal.com

Hollywood Star Cuts Says Cheers to its Customers!

Las Vegas, NV, October 12, 2022 — McapMediaWire — All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) s very pleased to announce that Hollywood Star Cuts, AAGC’s Operating Company, will begin offering a complimentary Alcohol Beverage to its adult customers in Idaho to enhance to Movie Star Experience!
IDAHO STATE
argusjournal.com

Splash Beverage Group’s Copa di Vino Now Available in Love’s Travel Centers Throughout Texas

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, October 13, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (the “Company” or “Splash Beverage Group”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of single-serve premium wine, will now be available in all 70 Texas located Love’s Travel Centers, launching its entrance into this important retail segment.
TEXAS STATE
argusjournal.com

Branded Legacy, Inc. Increases Revenues by Over 1,000%

Orlando, FL, Oct. 12, 2022 — McapMediaWire— Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG) a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce September revenues of over Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000). September has marked the Company’s highest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BGR.com

Apple’s AR/VR headset may scan your eyes for payments

Apple has yet to formally confirm its rumored mixed reality headset, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from swirling. A new report from The Information brings yet another rumor to the table. Apple’s unannounced AR/VR headset will reportedly scan the irises of a user’s eyes to authenticate purchases and log them into their accounts.
ELECTRONICS
argusjournal.com

XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar

Charlotte, North Carolina, October 13, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 10 AM EST.
BUSINESS

