Hollywood Star Cuts Says Cheers to its Customers!
Las Vegas, NV, October 12, 2022 — McapMediaWire — All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) s very pleased to announce that Hollywood Star Cuts, AAGC’s Operating Company, will begin offering a complimentary Alcohol Beverage to its adult customers in Idaho to enhance to Movie Star Experience!
Splash Beverage Group’s Copa di Vino Now Available in Love’s Travel Centers Throughout Texas
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, October 13, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (the “Company” or “Splash Beverage Group”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of single-serve premium wine, will now be available in all 70 Texas located Love’s Travel Centers, launching its entrance into this important retail segment.
Branded Legacy, Inc. Increases Revenues by Over 1,000%
Orlando, FL, Oct. 12, 2022 — McapMediaWire— Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG) a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce September revenues of over Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000). September has marked the Company’s highest...
UCASU distributed $0.10/share dividend and aims at higher dividends in coming years
ATLANTA, GA, October 12, 2022 — McapMediawire — UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announces that with a few exceptions, the firm has completed the distribution of $0.10/share dividend to all shareholders holding UCASU common shares by December 31, 2021. “Many of our shareholders chose to receive their dividend...
Cher turns back time with her new Decades fragrance collection at HSN—shop the 4-piece set
Cher just released her Decades fragrance set at HSN that includes four scents inspired by the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s—each decade of her career.
Apple’s AR/VR headset may scan your eyes for payments
Apple has yet to formally confirm its rumored mixed reality headset, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from swirling. A new report from The Information brings yet another rumor to the table. Apple’s unannounced AR/VR headset will reportedly scan the irises of a user’s eyes to authenticate purchases and log them into their accounts.
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar
Charlotte, North Carolina, October 13, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 10 AM EST.
