“Not good with numbers but we obviously had a good run!”: Adrian Newey never realised RB-18 is his most successful F1 car ever

We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 horsepower.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO