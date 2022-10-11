“Not good with numbers but we obviously had a good run!”: Adrian Newey never realised RB-18 is his most successful F1 car ever

Read full article on original website
Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner
A golfer won a 2022 Ford F-150 as the prize at a golf tournament, but now the country club won't give it to him. The post Country Club Refuses Giving 2022 F-150 4×4 Prize To Hole-In-One Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bugatti Chiron Vs 2,000-HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Isn't Even Close
We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 horsepower.
