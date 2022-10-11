Tutu Atwell recognized by Sean McVay for impressive catch vs. Cowboys

Sean McVay is in the process of re-tooling his offense after injuries to the offensive line have decimated the Los Angeles Rams’ ability to move the ball downfield. In his quest to find the right combination of players to put points on the board, McVay has found a few contributors who might be able to stretch the field, including 2021 second-round pick Tutu Atwell who recorded his first career catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The head coach commented on the second-year player’s reception in his comments to the media on Monday. He told reporters that he was impressed by what he saw, and will look to give him more chances to show the talent that got him selected so high in the draft last year. Asked if Atwell had a chip on his shoulder heading into the Week 5 matchup, McVay explained that injuries the receiver sustained last year fed his drive to make an impact in 2022.

“I think the thing about that was more of the injury that he sustained as a rookie, but I’ve been pleased with him,” He said. “I thought he made a great play, on a great player, great throw and catch. Definitely provided a spark and need to figure out how to continue to give him more opportunities and we’ll see what that looks like. But I was I was happy for TuTu to make that play. That was a great play.”

Atwell will continue to work his way into the mix as one of the Rams’ premier downfield threats, and if he can maintain the speed that made him a star at the University of Louisville, the sky is the limit for the talented receiver moving forward. Watch for him to work deep routes that clear out space for Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson in the next few games, and for Atwell to be a key figure in the receiver rotation moving forward.