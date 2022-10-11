Read full article on original website
Ohio hospitals have cut more than 2,000 jobs since July
Cleveland-based University Hospitals announced Oct. 12 that it is cutting 443 administrative jobs, the latest in a series of cuts from hospitals across Ohio that have eliminated more than 2,000 positions in recent months. The following four hospitals and health systems have announced cuts since July:. July 5: Toledo-based ProMedica...
Physicians prescribing healthy meals through Medicaid
Twelve states are experimenting with Medicaid programs that allow physicians to prescribe healthy meals to prevent and treat diet-related diseases, Stateline reported Oct. 12. One such program in Oregon partnered three hospitals with Meals on Wheels to deliver healthy, medically tailored meals to thousands of older adults with diabetes, congestive heart diseases and other chronic illnesses.
Providence faces consumer protection investigation in Oregon
The Oregon Justice Department has opened an investigation into Renton, Wash.-based Providence's financial practices, The Oregonian reported Oct. 13. The department's consumer protection arm is leading the civil investigation, a spokesperson told the news outlet. The spokesperson declined to provide details on the subject and scope of the investigation. Providence is the state's largest hospital group.
New York boosts starting pay for state-employed nurses
New York will provide pay increases for more than 6,500 nurses across over 15 state agencies, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Oct. 14. The new starting salaries for registered nurses will jump to $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when combined with pay differentials. The pay increases are intended to improve recruitment and retention of nurses in the state.
5 updates on prior authorization
From Texas' "gold card" rules taking effect to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts pilot program trimming approval wait times by more than a weekend, here are five stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. 1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said Oct. 12...
