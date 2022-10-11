ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
airtrafficmanagement.net

A6 Alliance and EUROCONTROL reinforce commitment to ATM modernization

The EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) and the CEOs of the A6 Alliance have met to reflect on the traffic evolution and performance, considering the impact and contributions of all aviation actors in the network. The CEOs of A6 Alliance and the Director of the EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) held an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airtrafficmanagement.net

Rohde & Schwarz completes RAAF Air Ground Air Transition project

Rohde & Schwarz has demonstrated expertise in the AIR5431 Phase 3 project to transform Australian military air traffic management. As a communications systems integrator (CSI) for the Air Ground Air Transition (AGAT) project lead by BAE Systems, Rohde & Schwarz Australia has completed its scope of work in 16 months, despite challenges imposed by the global health crisis.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy