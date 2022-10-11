ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford

Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama

College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor

West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lane Kiffin
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1

Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU

KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
#American Football#Rebel
247Sports

Pleading our case for Kalani Sitake to take urgent action to fix BYU after Arkansas routs the Cougars

OPENING STATEMENT: Let me describe a couple of scenarios that we’ve all been in before. You are driving down the street and all of a sudden the check engine light comes on. You immediately get a sense of frustration and of panic. After a quick analysis, you determine that aren’t in imminent danger, but you hear a distinct rattle as you are driving down the road. What do you do in this situation? You find your way to the mechanic, you tell that mechanic that there is a distinct rattle in the car plus the check engine line. Maybe you have an idea of what the problem is, but you certainly don’t know how to fix it. That’s why, after all, you’re at the mechanic’s shop. It’s a scenario that we have all been through.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25

College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Latest on Notre Dame and Four-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons

Notre Dame has three receiver commits in the class of 2023 and they are all locked in with the Fighting Irish and firm in their commitments to play ball for head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. That said, they want to add one more piece to the puzzle.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
NORMAN, OK
