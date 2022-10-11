Two arrested after Greenville break-in; Vandalism on the rise

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been arrested after they broke into a Greenville business Monday morning, stealing items and leaving damage in their wake.

According to the Greenville Police Department, two suspects broke into Buckeye Beverage on 647 Wagner Ave. early on Monday, Oct. 10. Police said they stole several items and damaged the business itself.

Investigating officers found pieces of evidence left at the scene which led to a home just a few blocks away. Officers searched the home and found the stolen items. Two men, Robert Feitshans and Paul Brown, were arrested and are now facing felony charges.

The Greenville Police Department said vandalism and theft incidents like this one have been rising in Darke County. The department asks citizens to continue to be vigilant for suspicious activity and to report it to law enforcement immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.