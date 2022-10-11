$24,000 off East L.A. fixer; $50,000 cut on Highland Park triplex & $140,000 chop on Temple Street mixed-use

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
theregistrysocal.com
Meta Housing Corporation Breaks Ground on 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, Calif., – Meta Housing Corporation, a Los Angeles-based developer, in partnership with The Foundation for Affordable Housing, has announced the groundbreaking of Lucena on Court, a five-story, 46-unit affordable housing community for individuals and families in the Historic Filipinotown community of Los Angeles, California. Once completed, the...
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.
One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access. But there will be impacts....
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing development
Sun Commons, located at 6329 N. Clybourn Avenue in the Los Angeles community of North Hollywood, is a newly constructed affordable housing development. Of its 103 units, 50 will be available for rent starting at $629 a month for families meeting income and household size requirements. Eligible applicants will be selected by a lottery.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
yovenice.com
Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet. A local Palms strip mall was the site of a recent fire last month which has thrown the lives of the restaurateurs whose places of business were in the building into chaos as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
theregistrysocal.com
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood
The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
foxla.com
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
theeastsiderla.com
Wife and the Somm: A Glassell Park wine bar and restaurant that honors the joys of the grape
Glassell Park -- Wife and the Somm sits on one of the best blocks on which to bend an elbow. At one end is the Verdugo Bar, with its outdoor beer garden, its indoor curved bar dating back to the 1930s, and its long list of craft beers on tap. At the other end of the block is Wife, with its even longer list of carefully curated wines, many from wineries that even the most bibulous among us have never heard of, poured by a team of barkeeps who know their vintages as well as I know my daughter’s favorite lactose-free ice cream flavor. It’s deep in my DNA.
Los Angeles homeless man breaks into restaurant through skylight; second entry in a week
A homeless man was caught on video breaking into a restaurant in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles through a skylight and drinking expensive liquor before passing out.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
With Nury Martinez Out Of Office, Her San Fernando Valley District Gets A Caretaker Instead
L.A. leaders are looking into the logistics of a special election to replace Martinez in District 6, but it will likely be months before people could vote.
Video shows disabled man stabbed inside Mar Vista fast-food restaurant; suspect sought
Police are asking for the public to help identify a man who stabbed a disabled man in the back inside a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
theeastsiderla.com
Police arrest 13-year-old boy in connection with Highland Park store killing
Highland Park -- Authorities today sought the public's help to find three accomplices of a 13-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly killing a corner store clerk by hitting him in the head with a scooter. Steven Reyes, 68, who worked at Tony's Market at Figueroa Street and East Avenue...
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
insideedition.com
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
