South Gate, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
SOUTH GATE, CA
foxla.com

LA Crime Spree: Suspect steals car, drags and kills carjacking victim, leads 2 police chases

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after they were caught in a horrific crime spree involving a murder suspect in South Los Angeles, officials said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in surveillance mode of the murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood around 5 p.m. Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area

SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon

Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Violent Crime
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
foxla.com

Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police

GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
GLENDALE, CA
smobserved.com

UDATE: Missing 23-year-old Woman FOUND. Last Seen in Chatsworth Wearing All Black and Riding a Razor Scooter

UPDATE: October 12, 2022 - At 6:45 pm, a Facebook posting on The Lighthouse, a Place of Refuge, showed a video of a woman announcing that Haydne Wilson, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since September 29, had been found. A Los Angeles Times article stated that Haydne suffered psychotic symptoms similar to schizophrenia due to a bout with long Covid and had previously experienced a memory blackout in January, when she had also gone missing, though that time only for a few hours. Today's video on Facebook states that Wilson is in the hospital and asks watchers to "continue to pray for her recovery."
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 64, reported missing in Lynwood

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Lynwood. Ronald Edward Morrow, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is white, 6-feet-1-inch...
LYNWOOD, CA

