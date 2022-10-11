Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World ChampionsIBWAAAnaheim, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters.
Video shows disabled man stabbed inside Mar Vista fast-food restaurant; suspect sought
Police are asking for the public to help identify a man who stabbed a disabled man in the back inside a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
foxla.com
LA Crime Spree: Suspect steals car, drags and kills carjacking victim, leads 2 police chases
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after they were caught in a horrific crime spree involving a murder suspect in South Los Angeles, officials said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in surveillance mode of the murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood around 5 p.m. Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area
SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
NBC Los Angeles
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
Man in custody after removing clothes, allegedly firing gun in Lake Los Angeles
A man who removed some of his clothing at the Oso Meat Market in Lake Los Angeles was taken into custody after also allegedly firing a gun in the market’s parking lot. Deputies located the suspect when they responded to a potential man with a gun call at the market Wednesday evening, Los Angeles County […]
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police
GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.
smobserved.com
UDATE: Missing 23-year-old Woman FOUND. Last Seen in Chatsworth Wearing All Black and Riding a Razor Scooter
UPDATE: October 12, 2022 - At 6:45 pm, a Facebook posting on The Lighthouse, a Place of Refuge, showed a video of a woman announcing that Haydne Wilson, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since September 29, had been found. A Los Angeles Times article stated that Haydne suffered psychotic symptoms similar to schizophrenia due to a bout with long Covid and had previously experienced a memory blackout in January, when she had also gone missing, though that time only for a few hours. Today's video on Facebook states that Wilson is in the hospital and asks watchers to "continue to pray for her recovery."
Man Who Was Wrongfully Convicted of Murder Sues LA Co Sheriff's Department
A Long Beach man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit filed suit in federal court against the LA County Sheriff's Department and more than a dozen of its deputies for allegedly conspiring to frame him by suppressing evidence and fabricating eyewitness accounts.
Man, 64, reported missing in Lynwood
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Lynwood. Ronald Edward Morrow, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is white, 6-feet-1-inch...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing four banks over two months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach, L.A. County deputies said. Devon Neal was arrested early Wednesday morning at his residence.
Comments / 0