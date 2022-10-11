ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition

By Alex Baker
 4 days ago

( KRON ) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department.

When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated of gunshots in the immediate area,” according to OPD Public Information Officer Candace Keas. Officers located multiple spent casings of various calibers in the roadway.

They were also notified by a hospital in Pittsburg of an adult male that had arrived with gunshot wounds, Keas said. The victim was transported to another area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Felony Assault investigators with OPD responded to conduct a follow-up investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at (510) 238-3326.

