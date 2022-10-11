Read full article on original website
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
HUF Embraces Winter With Holiday 2022 Collection
Since the year began, HUF has been celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a series of collections and drops that pay homage to both founder Keith Hufnagel and the brand’s streetwear history. Now, the Los Angeles-based brand has unveiled its Holiday 2022 collection – closing out the year and its anniversary celebrations.
Drama Call’s Latest "Trackeh" Is the Perfect Companion for Britain's Grey Skies
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call is back, and this time the brand has taken to the streets of New York with U.S. rapper Swoosh God – best known in the U.K. for his collaboration with West London rapper AJ Tracey on the 2017-released record, “LA4AWeek.” With this being said, Drama Call tends to drop its collaborations with color themes, with the last collection being adorned in an “Espresso” colorway. However, this latest “Trackeh” drop has arrived in a grey hue and it’s ready to take on the U.K.’s gloomy skies.
Jehucal’s Latest Drop Is as Smooth as "Clockwork"
Jehucal is an emerging, London-based streetwear label that specializes in tracksuits, accessories, shell suits, and unique T-shirt designs. The label also presents its designs with off-the-cuff marketing tactics — such as a “Key Stage Three ‘Till Forever’ physics guide — which has garnered a cult following that takes over Jehucal’s immersive pop-up stores that allow attendees to print their own T-shirts with reworked Jehucal graphics. Now, the British brand is following up on its recent collaboration with U.K. rap up-and-comer Wax with a new drop that focuses on a cozy tracksuit that is ready to tackle the U.K.’s chilly winter.
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
This Maison Margiela Bag Comes Debossed With Tabi Toe-Inspired Details
Haute couture imprint Maison Margiela has been a household name in the realm of fashion, and like, every major luxury label, it has its signature design language. The Parisian imprint has earned its stripes in the luxury space for its deconstructive and avant-garde products, one being the famous Tabi boot silhouette. This Japanese-inspired element is being borrowed from the brand’s accessories department and tossed onto this newly-launched shopping bag.
Dime and Kanuk Join Forces to Deliver Winter Ready Capsule Collection
Montréal-based brands Dime and Kanuk have joined forces to launch an all-new capsule collection that celebrates both brands’ Canadian heritage, all while gearing up for the cold wintery months. The Dime x Kanuk collection features a selection of unique ready-to-wear and outerwear pieces fit for the chillier weather.
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
Emma Corrin wore an optical-illusion minidress that looked like a goldfish in a bag to the 'My Policeman' London Film Festival premiere
Corrin's one-shoulder dress was designed by JW Anderson for his spring 2023 collection, according to Vogue.
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
Thom Browne Heads CFDA and Raf Simons Makes London Debut in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion pulsed forward with a multitude of noteworthy headlines. For starters, Thom Browne was appointed as the next chairman of the CFDA, and Raf Simons made his debut in London with his SS23 collection. Elsewhere, the doors opened to. ‘s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” New York City exhibition...
CDLP Honors Director Ruben Östlund With Graphic Film-Inspired Collection
CDLP is paying tribute to Swedish film director Ruben Östlund with a seven-piece capsule collection inspired by memorable scenes from the filmmaker’s oeuvre. Ingrid Guttormsen, CDLP’s creative director, has a powerful, long-standing connection to the visionary. She spent her adolescent year in the same city as Östlund, where she held the same loyal friends, and some of them appeared in his directorial debut Let The Others Deal With Love (2001). Guttormsen has since admired two decades of his work; and she has aptly timed the arrival of this commemorative collection with the global release of Triangle of Sadness, Östlund’s sixth feature film and winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike bomber and more outerwear options, HBX Archives is back with yet another plethora of apparel items for week 91. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
Disney Joins the "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" Merch Bonanza
Merchandise is at the very core of Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech, the late multihyphenate’s career-spanning retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum. So much so that the exhibit even includes a “Church and State” store, Virgil Abloh’s clever nod to the relationship between art and commerce. Now, Disney is the latest entity to join the Figures of Speech merch bonanza, following a special Off-White™ capsule that was released in September and the wide array of items that accompanied the exhibit’s opening.
Drake Is Celebrating 50 Billion Spotify Streams as the New Barcelona Home Kit Sponsor
Drake’s relationship with football has been there for all to see for some time now. Cast your minds back to Drizzy’s work with Liverpool F.C. when the musician was announced as an ambassador — alongside Serena Williams and Lebron James — for the club’s partnership with New Balance or even when the rapper lived in Juventus’ pink 2015/16 away jersey. And if these weren’t big enough links between Drake and the beautiful game, Stake, the business the Toronto rapper is an official partner of, is the current kit sponsor of Everton F.C. However, past connections aside, it has just been announced that Drake’s OVO owl will adorn the front of F.C. Barcelona’s home shirt for this weekend’s El Clásico in a unique collaboration with Spotify.
Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has teased what appears to be a special-edition Lugger in collaboration with Clarks. The project marks Bembury’s first time working with the British shoe manufacturer, adding to Bembury’s long list of collaborative footwear partners which include Anta, Vans, New Balance, and Crocs. With the seasonal changes...
Why Thom Browne's Appointment at CFDA Will Shape the Future of Fashion
Thom Browne has officially been named the next chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, succeeding Tom Ford, who served a three-year term at the helm of the organization. Entering a two-year term, Browne will be tasked with driving the trade association that counts over 470 designers as members and dedicates its efforts to propelling the growth of the American fashion industry, effective January 1.
Inside Louis Vuitton's "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" NYC Exhibition
First seen in Asnières at the Louis Vuitton Family House, then in Singapore and Los Angeles, Louis Vuitton‘s traveling “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has landed at its fourth and final destination: the landmark Barneys New York Building. Outside, decadent banners advertising the showcase descend down...
