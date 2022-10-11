Read full article on original website
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
NBC Los Angeles
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Outraises GOP Opponent Blake Masters Going Into Final Weeks of Midterm Campaign
Mark Kelly's campaign raised just over $21 million from July 14 until Sept. 30, records show. Blake Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, brought in over $4.7 million over that same time period. Kelly's campaign went into October with over $13 million on hand while Masters, who's...
NBC Los Angeles
Trump Won't Be the Republican Nominee in 2024, Ex-GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan Predicts
Former President Donald Trump will not be the Republican Party's White House nominee in the 2024 election, former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan predicted. "He's not going to be the nominee, I don't think," Ryan, a former presidential running mate, said in an interview with consulting firm Teneo. Ryan had...
NBC Los Angeles
House Jan. 6 Committee Presents New Evidence About Plot to Overturn 2020 Election, Subpoenas Trump
This was CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. [The hearing and stream have ended. Read more of CNBC's coverage of the hearing here.]. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot took a broader look Thursday at the...
NBC Los Angeles
Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
‘I decided to share my voice’: Estela Juarez on her mother, who Trump deported, and her new book
Few stories exposed the cruelty of Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policies more than that of Estela Juarez. Just nine, she saw her mother, Alejandra, the wife of a decorated US marine, deported to Mexico, leaving her and her sister Pamela, then 16, to grow up in Florida on their own.
NBC Los Angeles
Trump Media Fired Executive Whistleblower After He Spoke to Washington Post, Shared Documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
NBC Los Angeles
Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Void Ruling in Mar-A-Lago Raid Documents Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
Newsroom Confidential review: Margaret Sullivan’s timely tale of the Times and the Post
Margaret Sullivan has written a beguiling memoir which shares many of the virtues of the work that brought her national attention as public editor of the New York Times and then as a media columnist for the Washington Post. The virtues of her columns, excellent news judgment and old-fashioned common sense, are again on display.
NBC Los Angeles
New York AG Asks Judge to Bar Trump From Moving Assets to New Company He Formed Amid Fraud Lawsuit
The New York attorney general's office asked a judge to bar former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company amid a pending civil lawsuit accusing him, three of his children, and the Trump Organization of widespread fraud. That request is spurred by concerns that the...
