Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will BTC cross its ATH anytime soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At first glance, it would seem like a good thing that Bitcoin is becoming less volatile than stocks. However, cryptocurrency traders warn that in a low-volume setting, that could not be a good thing.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s latest prediction-turned-reality can be an investor’s nightmare because…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] almost 5% recovery on 14 October might not be the icing on the cake needed for a bullish revival. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, such events occurring in a full-blown bear market indicated a catastrophic outcome. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin investors can expect a bull run from this defending zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin witnessed a patterned breakdown from its long-term trendline resistance. The daily active addresses witnessed a substantial plunge but the funding rates show some improvement. Over the last seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall
Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
ambcrypto.com
What are the odds of MANA holders winning long bets in near-term
Having spent the past nine months seeing a decline in its price, the ratio of daily on-chain transaction volume in profit to a loss for Decentraland [MANA] is at its lowest level in three years, new data from Santiment revealed. This showed that the count of MANA transactions in profit...
ambcrypto.com
With Litecoin unable to break the $54 resistance, is a 10% drop imminent
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin rejected multiple times at $53.8 resistance in recent weeks. A move below $50 could hearten the bears. The USDT Dominance metric saw a sharp pullback on 13 October,...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s success isn’t delayed, credit goes to these factors
Cardano’s team, once notorious for delayed upgrades and updates, has been making great strides in the overall development of the blockchain. Following the successful implementation of the Vasil hardfork, the new daedalus mainnet update has been released. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cardano for 2022-2023. The daedalus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Filecoin: Will this ‘first time’ success lead FIL towards a bullish future
Decline and primarily depreciation was the story of the Filecoin [FIL] till we hit Q3 of 2022. Interestingly, the decentralized storage network recorded the first positive revenue growth since the HyperDrive upgrade. Recall that the HyperDrive upgrade took place in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 to expand the Filecoin...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s supply distribution metric credits ongoing selling pressure to…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] ranging performance has demonstrated a healthy demand increase every time it approached $19,000. But this time demand has dropped despite retesting the same price. Let’s look at some of the factors that have accompanied this change and what it could mean moving forward. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price...
ambcrypto.com
Gauging MATIC’s ability to offer buying opportunities after its bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent double-digit growth led to a bearish divergence on the CMF. The crypto’s Open Interest across all exchanges affirmed a bullish strength but the funding rate was...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why shorting DOT isn’t the best option
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Launched in 2020, Polkadot (DOT) is the 12th largest cryptocurrency in the world. It is an open-source blockchain that provides interconnectivity and interoperability between blockchains. The technology enables cross-chain transfers of data or assets between different blockchains.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the state of DeFi in Q3 for your ‘more signal, less noise’ strategy
Assessing the Q3 performance of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, CoinShares found that while the total value locked (TVL) of DeFi protocols increased by just 3% within the 3-month period, revenues across the various sectors that make up the DeFi ecosystem fell by 44% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Acknowledging the...
ambcrypto.com
Compound’s state-of-affairs may be tangled thanks to ETH whales
Compound Finance [COMP] came as a surprise addition to the tokens traded by the top 500 Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours. Whale tracking platform, WhaleStats revealed the update as COMP broke into the top ten tokens. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for COMP for 2023-2024. Despite...
ambcrypto.com
BNB is ideal for long-term investment, thanks to quarterly burn highlights
Binance just announced that it has completed its 21st quarterly BNB burn. For those that did not know, the crypto company has a quarterly auto-burn that takes a significant amount of BNB out of supply. While this makes BNB a deflationary cryptocurrency, is it the right fit for long-term trades?
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What are your LAMBO chances on holding LINK
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink has had a rough year so far. Data from DeFiLlama showed that the network’s total value secured has declined by more than 80%. While this may seem like a dramatic figure, it is interesting to note that Chainlink has the most TVL compared to its competitors.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic: Why investors should consider this before going long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Moving averages depicted a strong selling edge as the price action approached a support region. Ethereum Classic’s funding rates showed slight improvement but were yet to turn positive.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the odds of CAKE breaking above its near-term resistance
Good news recently came in for PancakeSwap investors as CAKE was able to make it to several lists that had the potential to change CAKE’s fate in the short term. For instance, CAKE was among the top-voted BNB chain projects on CoinGecko, a crypto data aggregator. Apart from CAKE, Baby Doge Coin, SafeMoon, and RichQuake were also included in the list.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
ambcrypto.com
Magic Eden: Will this controversial move be a hit or a miss? Assessing…
Magic Eden, the biggest NFT marketplace on Solana [SOL], with a monthly trading volume of over $87 million, announced its decision to implement an optional royalties structure on its platform. With this, buyers of NFTs on Magic Eden reserve the right to determine how much they wish to pay as...
Comments / 0