Jerry Jones does not seem fazed by reports of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder saying he has "dirt" on the longtime Dallas Cowboys boss. "I don't have anything to say about it other than I don't know where people got the supposed resource from me," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO