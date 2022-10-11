ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 7

Hyperbole for the sake of drama is unnecessary. But as realignment begins to reshape how college football looks yet again, Week 7 of the 2022 season is one of the last great weekends in this era. All five power conferences—the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC—boast a matchup...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

We're about midway through October, and coaching staffs have started to tap into the potential of unheralded rookies, young players with room to grow and veterans who may have started the NFL season in a backup spot or buried on the depth chart. At this time, fantasy football managers should pounce on several sleepers who could bubble to the surface in the coming weeks.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Buccaneers#Jets#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Texans#New York Giants#The Miami Dolphins#Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report

Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season

As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Report About Daniel Snyder Having 'Dirt' Was 'News to Me'

Jerry Jones does not seem fazed by reports of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder saying he has "dirt" on the longtime Dallas Cowboys boss. "I don't have anything to say about it other than I don't know where people got the supposed resource from me," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy