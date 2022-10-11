Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
FOX Sports
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 7
Hyperbole for the sake of drama is unnecessary. But as realignment begins to reshape how college football looks yet again, Week 7 of the 2022 season is one of the last great weekends in this era. All five power conferences—the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC—boast a matchup...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Commanders' William Jackson III Wants to Be Traded; Several Teams Eye CB
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III may be on the move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Jackson "wants a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him." Washington has responded by holding...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
We're about midway through October, and coaching staffs have started to tap into the potential of unheralded rookies, young players with room to grow and veterans who may have started the NFL season in a backup spot or buried on the depth chart. At this time, fantasy football managers should pounce on several sleepers who could bubble to the surface in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season
As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Rivera on Snyder Report: 'I'm the F--king Guy' That Wanted Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera once again said that he was the person who advocated for Carson Wentz in a fiery exchange with reporters on Thursday night, after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported earlier in the day that it was owner Daniel Snyder who pushed to trade for Wentz this offseason.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Snyder 'Will Never Accept' If Forced to Sell Commanders; Has Become 'Paranoid'
Few team owners in all of professional sports have come under more scrutiny than Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has faced multiple investigations into the team's workplace culture during his tenure. According to a report from Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson of ESPN, Snyder has...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Baker Mayfield Doubtful with Injury for Week 6; PJ Walker Likely to Start
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield could miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Per the team's official injury report, the 27-year-old is officially listed as doubtful and did some running and throwing on the practice field Friday. PJ Walker has taken all the first-team reps in practice throughout the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Dan Snyder 'Has Dirt on' Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell, NFL Owners After Hiring PI
Amid questions over his suitability to run an NFL franchise, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into other owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, multiple team owners and other sources inside the NFL...
Bleacher Report
Troy Aikman Says His Comments After Chris Jones' Roughing Penalty Were 'Dumb'
NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikman was criticized for a misogynistic comment he made about a roughing the passer penalty, and he walked his remarks back Thursday. "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during an interview with 96.7 The Fan (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Fined over $11K for Kicking at Grady Jarrett on Roughing the Passer Penalty
The NFL is reportedly fining Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for trying to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the teams' Week 5 game. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady has been docked $11,139 for kicking at Jarrett on the play the Falcons defender was flagged for roughing the passer.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Some Scouts See Will Levis as QB1 in 2023 NFL Draft over Bryce Young, CJ Stroud
Heading into the 2022 college football season, it looked like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud would spend the year battling to be the top quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL draft. Apparently, though, there's a third contender making noise in NFL front offices. Matt Miller of ESPN reported some teams...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Report About Daniel Snyder Having 'Dirt' Was 'News to Me'
Jerry Jones does not seem fazed by reports of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder saying he has "dirt" on the longtime Dallas Cowboys boss. "I don't have anything to say about it other than I don't know where people got the supposed resource from me," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line."
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 7
Well, it finally happened. After nearly two flawless months, we had a losing week. It was a matter of time, and it came in Week 6. Our college football picks against the spread went 3-5-1, and we never really found our footing. (The internet let me know it too.) Am...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Oronde Gadsden makes fun of Channing Crowder's game ball from his Dolphins career
Former Miami Dolphins WR Oronde Gadsden poked fun at Channing Crowder for the way he earned his game ball during his playing days with the Dolphins
Comments / 0