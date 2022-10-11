SMSD elementary without power, generators keep class in session

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Briarwood Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District is working to restore power in the building, but in the meantime, will continue to have class.

The school district says they brought generators to power the school, which holds over 600 students, to help keep class in session while Evergy crews work to restore power.

Chief Communications Officer with Shawnee Mission School District David Smith said they found out just before 7 a.m.

The school sent an email to parents and got to work — finding different sources of power and saving school food.

“We brought in a freezer truck. So, we transferred everything from our freezers to the truck to keep that cold,” Smith said.

The district’s operations and maintenance team set up at least three generators and lights in the hallways, cafeteria and bathrooms.

They also powered the data room — giving office staff access to phone lines and students and staff internet.

“There’s no challenge that team Briarwood can’t accomplish working together,” Principal Chris Lash said.

Lash said his students got a lesson in flexibility and overcoming adversity. He said power was back around lunchtime.

“The kids were amazing. One of the kindergarteners came up and said, Mr. Lash, I like when the

power goes out, this has been kind of a fun day,” Lash said. “So, the kids just rolled with it and looked at it as a fun day that they don’t

usually experience and did an amazing job.”

Parents were pleased with the communication.

“Good, we got another email a few hours later that said the power was back on,” Dominic Bove said, “and all the kids did well with it.”

A police officer with the district was also on duty because the power outage knocked out some security measures that are usually in place.

According to Evergy, downed limbs and trees caused the power outage and crews anticipate they will have power back up by 10:15 a.m.

