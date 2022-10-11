Read full article on original website
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Parades Around Lambeau Field With Cheesehead
The rookie was fired up after the team’s 27–10 win over the Packers.
Watch: Ernest Jones puts huge hit on Christian McCaffrey to stymie Panthers' second drive
On a play that shifted the momentum in favor of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, linebacker Ernest Jones put a huge hit on Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The hit came late in the first quarter and was the only defensive highlight generated by Los Angeles so far.
Gerrit Cole ready for the biggest game of the Yankees' season
It’s do-or-die for the Yankees, who must win Game 4 in Cleveland to force a Game 5 in New York Monday night - and these are the games Cole was brought in for.
MLB・
High School Volleyball - Who are teams to beat when district play opens this week?
Eleven volleyball teams from Marion County will compete in district tournaments this week with two goals: winning a championship and qualifying for the FHSAA playoffs, which begin next week. Those two desired results aren’t necessarily tied to one another, as a team doesn’t have to win districts to advance. But, who doesn’t want it all? ...
Game day: Bills, Chiefs tied 0-0 in first quarter
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since the 2021 AFC Divisional playoff game. The two teams are currently tied 0-0 in the first quarter.
