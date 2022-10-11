Read full article on original website
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies
Verizon's Visible unit is an all-digital pre-paid wireless provider. There are no retail stores filled with reps looking to take a bite out of your wallet, and any changes to your account can be made using the Visible mobile app or website. Hey, can you guess which of the big three wireless carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) Visible uses for its customers? If you have to think about it for more than half a second, re-read the first sentence.
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Sony debuted its amazing compact flagship - the Xperia 5 IV - in the US last month, and now there's a great deal on Amazon that will make all fans of the Japanese company, and Xperia phones, happy! More than 20% of the price of the unlocked US version of the phone have been slashed, putting the price tag below the psychological $1000 threshold.
Leaked display specs suggest Google's Pixel Fold could be a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Contrary to what many expected prior to Google's big October 6 event, the first-ever foldable Pixel device is not official yet... in any shape or form. But we all (kind of) know such a product is indeed real and coming to market... at some point, most likely in 2023, at least according to the latest predictions made by the most well-connected industry analysts out there.
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
It can be hard to believe that there is life after a momentous event such as Amazon's recently concluded Prime Early Access Sale for bargain hunters unwilling to leave their holiday shopping to the last minute, but as incredible as it might seem, some products are actually cheaper right now than earlier this week.
What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand
What could be more annoying than buying a new phone and finding out that the main accessory you purchased doesn't work with it? Perhaps banging your head on the opened freezer door for the umpteenth time qualifies, but we digress. It seems that a group of Pixel 7 series owners who already owned the first or second-generation Pixel Stand, or bought the Pixel Stand 2 alongside the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is having issues making the dock work.
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
The Galaxy S23 series is still at least three months away but we know quite a fair bit about Samsung's next flagship phones, thanks to leaks and reports. Today, trusted leaker Ice Universe has posted images of cases designed for the models. Accessory makers are told about specs before products...
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
If you kept a close eye on Amazon's October Prime Day festivities and Best Buy's retaliatory sales earlier this week, you probably noticed the two retailers didn't exactly offer massive discounts on arguably the best Android tablets money can buy... this time around. Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab...
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Beware! There is a new player in the smartwatch market. Amazfit has announced its first-ever premium multi-sport GPS smartwatch, the Amazfit Falcon, which according to the promoting slogan, "is breaking limits." The design of the Falcon is indeed premium. The watch is stylish-looking, and its case is made out of...
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber already offers internet plans to customers, but there’s definitely room for improvement. Starting more than ten years ago with the 1 Gig plan and continuing back in 2020 with the 2 Gig plan, Google Fiber plans to offer much faster internet to those who need it and can afford to pay more than $100 per month.
Tag Heuer teams up with Nintendo for limited edition Mario Kart watches
Partnerships between watch makers and companies from the entertainment industry are not unheard of, but that doesn’t make them less exciting. Tag Heuer announced this week it has teamed up with Nintendo once again for two limited edition Mario Kart watches. Previously, the watch maker and the Japanese game...
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Undoubtedly, the biggest highlight of iOS 16 is the extensive Lock Screen customization that Apple’s latest software introduces. And while the different Font & Color options for the Clock, coupled with the depth effect could make for some fancy designs, in terms of productivity, the most important new addition is the implementation of Lock Screen widgets.
Nothing lists all of the improvements it has made to the rear camera system of its first phone
Nothing sent out an email today about the company's first Android phone, the Nothing Phone (1). The missive discusses the dual 50MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX766 sensor. According to Nothing, "Since it launched, we’ve been listening to you. And constantly perfecting the hardware and tuning. To boost our camera to its full potential."
iPhone adds support for 86-year-old keyboard layout favored by "The Woz"
It might surprise some of you, but a QWERTY keyboard isn't the only layout of keys that is available for those typing in English. The 86-year-old Dvorak keyboard is now supported by iOS 16! While previously users would have to install a third-party app to use the Dvorak keyboard on the iPhone, it is now native to the device on iOS 16. First, some background on Dvorak.
The Dynamic Island: the iPhone 14 Pro's biggest new feature or Apple's latest gimmick
Now that a month has passed after the official launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, it is time for a sober second thought. I have been using the latter as my daily driver for a full month now, and I finally feel comfortable talking about the elephant in the room: the Dynamic Island.
Some Pixel 7 series users are complaining about a scrolling bug
The Pixel 7 series has just been released and already we are hearing from users about a bug that has surfaced. According to some Reddit users (via Android Police), scrolling on the Pixel 7 line has become an issue. Sometimes the user will scroll and travel more than he wanted to and other times the scrolling will take the user practically nowhere.
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera Comparison
The Pixel 7 Pro is the last major flagship of 2022, but has Google taken advantage of the extra time on its hands to upgrade the camera and deliver the ultimate smartphone camera experience?. With a refined design and a longer 5X telephoto lens, as well as some clever software...
