Football: Pineland edges out Monmouth in a defensive battle (PHOTOS)
Pinelands defeated Monmouth 12-7 in Tinton Falls. Pinelands extends its win streak to three games to push its record over .500, at 4-3, for the first time this season. It gave up fewer than 10 points for the fifth time in seven games. Monmouth drops to 2-5, with game against...
Girls soccer recap: Phillipsburg gets into the win column, tops Warren Hills
Phillipsburg scored three times in the second half to record its first victory of the season, 3-1, over Warren Hills Saturday in the Township of Washington. Sarah Bronico, Jaileen Soto and Mia Tolomeo scored for the Stateliners (1-11). Julia Stettner picked up two assists. Warren Hills fell to 3-10. The...
N.J.’s famous Far Hills horse race hosts its 101st year (PHOTOS)
One of New Jersey’s most storied sporting events returned for a 101st year on Saturday — The Far Hills Race Meeting. The event, which has become infamous for attracting thousands to the small town of Far Hills for a day of fall tailgating and drunken debauchery, was first held in 1870 as a fox hunting event in Montclair organized to thank local farmers and landowners who allowed hunting on their properties. It is now held at Moorland Farms.
Devils’ power play looks lost in 5-2 dud vs. Red Wings | 3 takeaways
New Jersey clearly didn’t correct their mistakes from Thursday’s defeat in Philadelphia after falling to Detroit, 5-2, in their home opener on Saturday. Coincidentally, the loss followed the same formula as Thursday’s: poor goaltending, poor power play and strange lineup choices.
Allentown over Hamilton West - Mercer County Lower Tournament boys soccer recap
Julian Ramirez scored two goals as top-seeded Allentown took down eighth-seeded Hamilton West 4-1 in Allentown. Jayce Pagano scored the first of three goals for Allentown (9-5) in the first half to gain control. Jordan Duffy also found the back of the net while Danny Doran dished out two assists....
South Jersey Coaches Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
David Frew and Braden Achuff scored goals as 15th-seeded Gloucester Tech upset second-seeded and defending champion Cinnaminson in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in Cinnaminson. Gloucester Tech improved to 8-3-1 and will face seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the quarterfinals on Monday. Cinnaminson fell to 9-3-2. West...
Football: Gov. Livingston pulls away to defeat South River
Gov. Livingston pulled away for a 17-7 win over South River in Berkeley Heights thanks to Owen Chait’s 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Gov. Livingston (4-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before South River (2-5) answered back with a 60-yard pass from Mikael Jaynes to Darius Armstrong to cut the deficit to three.
Behind youth movement DePaul downs Wayne Hills for berth in Passaic County finals
Don’t mistake youth for inexperience or a lack of confidence when it comes to DePaul. Now a week out from the Passaic County Tournament finals, coach Steve Beneventine didn’t know for sure if his team would be here.
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Hillside scores 5 TDs on the ground in taking Delaware Valley - Football recap
Caleb Salters and Kyon Simonson scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as Hillside rolled at home, 35-14, over Delaware Valley. Salters opened the scoring with a 40-yard run in the first quarter while Simonson added a 7-yard run before the half for a 14-7 lead for Hillside (6-1). Simonson scored again...
Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)
The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Cross-country: Ridgewood sweeps, Allen and Decambre win Bergen County Group titles
Christina Allen of River Dell and Dylan Decambre of Bergen Tech earned the individual titles and Ridgewood swept the team titles at the Bergen Group Championships at Darlington Park in Mahwah. Allen covered the 5-K course in 18:31.62 and was followed by runner-up Leanna Johnson of Lodi Immaculate in 18:48.23...
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Marlboro over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Marlboro scored twice in the second half to steal a 2-1 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Freehold Borough (3-11) took an early lead when Kieran McLean found the back of the net in the first half. Cade Jacobs and Wyatt Oechsner scored second half goals for Marlboro (7-3-2). Trevor...
Football: No. 3 Bergen Catholic starts fast in win over No. 4 St. Joseph (WATCH)
Vito Campanile keeps the Great American Rivalry Series coins on his dresser. It’s safe to say the annual game against St. Joseph (Mont.) means a lot to Bergen Catholic’s fifth-year head coach. The Crusaders, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, outworked the No. 4 Green Knights to...
Field hockey recap: No. 14 Ocean City does just e-Neff in win over Cherokee
Julia Neff finished with a goal and an assist as No. 14 Ocean City held off Cherokee Saturday in Marlton, 2-1. Taylor Amstutz also scored while Brooke Hanley added an assist for the Red Raiders (9-2-2) won their third in a row. Brooke Brown, with Victoria Geissler assisting, accounted for...
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer first round, Oct. 15
Seniors Rohan Castillo and Jonathan Lujan-Arce each had a goal to lead 10th-seeded South Plainfield past seventh-seeded Edison 2-0 in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Edison. South Plainfield will next visit second-seeded Monroe in the quarterfinal on Tuesday. Sophomore Carlos Bedoya Cuellar and senior Helius...
Boys soccer: No. 8 Hunterdon Central defeats Sparta - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament quarterfinals
Top-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, came away with a 4-2 victory over eighth-seeded Sparta in the quarterfinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington despite a goal and an assist from Dylan Barry. Tied at two at halftime, Hunterdon Central took (8-1-2) control in the second...
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap
Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
