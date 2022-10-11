ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J.’s famous Far Hills horse race hosts its 101st year (PHOTOS)

One of New Jersey’s most storied sporting events returned for a 101st year on Saturday — The Far Hills Race Meeting. The event, which has become infamous for attracting thousands to the small town of Far Hills for a day of fall tailgating and drunken debauchery, was first held in 1870 as a fox hunting event in Montclair organized to thank local farmers and landowners who allowed hunting on their properties. It is now held at Moorland Farms.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roselle, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Roselle, NJ
Sports
State
New York State
Roselle, NJ
Basketball
Roselle, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Football: Gov. Livingston pulls away to defeat South River

Gov. Livingston pulled away for a 17-7 win over South River in Berkeley Heights thanks to Owen Chait’s 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Gov. Livingston (4-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before South River (2-5) answered back with a 60-yard pass from Mikael Jaynes to Darius Armstrong to cut the deficit to three.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Overtime Elite
NJ.com

Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)

The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Marlboro over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Marlboro scored twice in the second half to steal a 2-1 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Freehold Borough (3-11) took an early lead when Kieran McLean found the back of the net in the first half. Cade Jacobs and Wyatt Oechsner scored second half goals for Marlboro (7-3-2). Trevor...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer first round, Oct. 15

Seniors Rohan Castillo and Jonathan Lujan-Arce each had a goal to lead 10th-seeded South Plainfield past seventh-seeded Edison 2-0 in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Edison. South Plainfield will next visit second-seeded Monroe in the quarterfinal on Tuesday. Sophomore Carlos Bedoya Cuellar and senior Helius...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap

Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy