China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Tesla Buyback Chatter Grows Louder Amid Stock Weakness, Lucid Weathers Supply Constraints In Q3, Nikola's Trevor Milton Convicted Of Fraud And More: The Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks came under selling pressure in the week ended Oct. 15, dragged by the broader market weakness. Market leader Tesla Inc. TSLA continued to be punished by traders and has now lost about half of its market capitalization relative to the time the stock hit its record high in November.
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
Largest Cannabis Development Site In The World Soon To Function In Uganda, Here Are The Details
Eden Pharma Limited, established in 2017, announced Friday it has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda. The land was obtained via a joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development. “This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest...
Psyched: VC Fund Invests $50M In Psychedelics, Musk's 'Exploratory Journeys', Native American Use Of Peyote And More
Palo Santo, a venture capital fund focused on backing and building emerging psychedelic therapeutics companies, recently announced the closing of its $50 million fund. “Against the backdrop of a growing global mental health crisis, our mission is to drive clinical development and FDA approval of these much-needed therapies that we believe will become the future standard of care. We are proud to play a role in this paradigm shift and look forward to creating value for our portfolio companies, investors, and most importantly patients and their loved ones,” stated co-founder Tim Schlidt.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
'We Remain Open To Negotiations': Did Kremlin Comments Trigger Market Reversal Thursday After Hot CPI Data Sparked Steep Selloff?
Many were surprised to see the markets turn positive on Thursday after the Labor Department reported an 8.2% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index for September, which sent the SPDR S&P 500 SPY tumbling lower in premarket trading. But Thursday's hot CPI data may not be the only thing moving markets.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
Markets Rally Despite Hot Inflation Data — Why Are The Fed's Rate Hikes Having No Effect On Inflation?: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 13) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital, about today's consumer price index (CPI) data and what it means for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and inflation. Stock Market Movers is all about...
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Elon Musk's 'Special Administrative Zone' Remarks Anger Taiwan's Military, Says No More Tesla 'Purchases'
Days after Elon Musk suggested that Xi Jinping should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan,” the Taiwanese minister said its military would not buy more Tesla Inc. TSLA cars. What Happened: Taiwan’s Minister of Board of Military Operations Chiu Kuo Cheng told a legislative session that...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Intel And 2 Other Small Cap Semiconductor Stocks Are Sporting High-Yields For Dividends
The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date. As the U.S. introduced extensive rules to restrict China from receiving U.S. semiconductor chips...
