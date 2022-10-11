KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — The Kronenwetter Police and Fire Commission has selected Theresa O’Brien as the next Fire Chief for the Village. O’Brien replaces Chad Zerkle, who resigned earlier this year for a new position in another state. She currently serves as the Deputy Chief of the department and has experience as both a firefighter and EMT.

