Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WDTV
UPDATE: Man dies in crash on I-79 in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/14/22 AT 2:55 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says one person died in Thursday’s crash on I-79 in Lewis County. Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, was traveling south near mile marker 87 when he lost control of his vehicle, authorities said. The...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police trying to identify man they say was involved in store theft
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe was involved in a theft from Rural King. A photo of the man police are trying to identify was posted on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page and accompanies this story.
1 person trapped after crash on I-64E involving SUV and tractor-trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was trapped in a vehicle after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on I-64E near the Mardi Gras in Cross Lanes. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. They say the person trapped in the vehicle has been taken out and […]
WHIZ
Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
WDTV
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/11/22 at 10:45 a.m.) Authorities have identified the woman killed in Sunday’s crash on Shinnston Pike. 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd was killed as a result of her injuries, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. She was driving the motorcycle when it crashed.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Man Arrested after Threatening with Gun Released Due to Full Prison
NELSONVILLE – A man with serious accusations was released this week after the prison claimed they didn’t have any bed space. According to the Nelsonville police department on 10/10/22 around 09:40 PM Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that a male pulled a green 40 caliber gun on him at the Go Mart intersection and then left flying down E Canal St.
wajr.com
Harrison County motorcycle crash victims identified
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman killed in a Sunday motorcycle crash near Shinnston as Chelsea Dodd, 29. Reports indicate Dodd was driving the motorcycle when it went across a double yellow line and struck an SUV around 4:30 p.m. Dodd died as a result of her injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle, Timothy Sendling, 54, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and his current condition is unknown.
Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
WSAZ
Man dies in crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
WTAP
Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
clayconews.com
ARRESTS: NARCOTICS SEIZURE DURING LATE SEPTEMBER 2022 TRAFFIC STOP IN PERRY COUNTY, OHIO
PERRY COUNTY, OH - Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker is reporting that a traffic stop in late September 2022 by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies is being investigated by the Perry County Special Investigations Unit. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 04:08 A.M. Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a...
