Vienna, WV

WTRF- 7News

Four injured in Belmont County crash

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman killed in Putnam County crash identified

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday. According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

UPDATE: Man dies in crash on I-79 in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/14/22 AT 2:55 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says one person died in Thursday’s crash on I-79 in Lewis County. Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, was traveling south near mile marker 87 when he lost control of his vehicle, authorities said. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/11/22 at 10:45 a.m.) Authorities have identified the woman killed in Sunday’s crash on Shinnston Pike. 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd was killed as a result of her injuries, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. She was driving the motorcycle when it crashed.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Man Arrested after Threatening with Gun Released Due to Full Prison

NELSONVILLE – A man with serious accusations was released this week after the prison claimed they didn’t have any bed space. According to the Nelsonville police department on 10/10/22 around 09:40 PM Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that a male pulled a green 40 caliber gun on him at the Go Mart intersection and then left flying down E Canal St.
NELSONVILLE, OH
wajr.com

Harrison County motorcycle crash victims identified

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman killed in a Sunday motorcycle crash near Shinnston as Chelsea Dodd, 29. Reports indicate Dodd was driving the motorcycle when it went across a double yellow line and struck an SUV around 4:30 p.m. Dodd died as a result of her injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle, Timothy Sendling, 54, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and his current condition is unknown.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man dies in crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
BIDWELL, OH
WTAP

Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV

