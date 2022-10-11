ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and possibly the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. The Dolphins said Thompson was questionable to return, and he was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.
Bleacher Report

NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash

Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
Bleacher Report

Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NFL Coaches Who Could be Next After Matt Rhule Firing

We're just over a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season, but we've already had our first head coach firing. The Carolina Panthers' decision to show Matt Rhule the door Monday kicked off this season's edition of the coaching carousel early. Rhule's struggles started much earlier than this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: Sean Payton 'Really Wants' Head Coach Job with Justin Herbert, Chargers

If Brandon Staley is out as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 season, the franchise could land one of the best coaches in football as his replacement. A longtime NFL personnel executive told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Chargers:
