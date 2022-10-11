Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and possibly the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. The Dolphins said Thompson was questionable to return, and he was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career
Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:. "I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."
NFL EVP of Officiating Troy Vincent in Support of Roughing Penalties Despite Backlash
Don't expect the NFL to change its roughing the passer rules anytime soon. Despite a number of controversial roughing calls last week, NFL executive vice president of officiating, Troy Vincent, appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said, "We support those calls." The...
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
Nick Sirianni Told Eagles Wearing 'Beat Dallas' Shirt in 2021 Was 'Stupid on My Part'
Last season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a "Beat Dallas" t-shirt to a news conference ahead of the team's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Before Sunday's matchup against America's team, Sirianni, while holding up the "Beat Dallas" t-shirt, said that wearing it last season was "stupid on my part."
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Cowboys' Stephen Jones Feels 'Pretty Strongly' Dak Prescott Will Return by Week 8
Dak Prescott was listed as questionable for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears a more likely timeline for the veteran signal-caller to return is Week 8. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas...
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Patriots' Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg in Surprise Ceremony; Tom Brady Attends
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise wedding on Friday night. Per Ian Mohr and Leah Bitsky of Page Six, Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in New York City in front of a crowd of around 250 people. "We hear the 81-year-old billionaire...
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
NFLN: Raiders' Davante Adams to Play Until Legal Process Concludes for Pushing Photog
The NFL reportedly does not plan to issue punishment to Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a photographer after last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs until his legal case is resolved. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Adams' case became a personal conduct policy issue after...
Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win. Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars,...
Report: Lakers Felt Anthony Davis Wasn't 'Franchise Player' During 2021-22 Season
There was no shortage of blame to go around for the Los Angeles Lakers in their disastrous 2021-22 season. Former head coach Frank Vogel was fired, Russell Westbrook was the subject of trade rumors all summer long and potentially will come off the bench this season, and the roster saw a major upheaval.
NFL Coaches Who Could be Next After Matt Rhule Firing
We're just over a quarter of the way through the 2022 NFL season, but we've already had our first head coach firing. The Carolina Panthers' decision to show Matt Rhule the door Monday kicked off this season's edition of the coaching carousel early. Rhule's struggles started much earlier than this...
NFL Exec: Sean Payton 'Really Wants' Head Coach Job with Justin Herbert, Chargers
If Brandon Staley is out as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 season, the franchise could land one of the best coaches in football as his replacement. A longtime NFL personnel executive told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Chargers:
