Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
Recent hires at Cape Coral Police Department accept bonuses at DeSantis news conference
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral, officiating while six recent hires of the city’s police department accepted $5,000 bonus checks from the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. The governor — departing somewhat from a recent...
Gov. DeSantis wants fishery disaster declaration from Feds after Hurricane Ian damages over 5K vessels in South Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday held a news conference at Burnt Store Marina, a yachting resort in Punta Gorda, where he spoke to recent developments in the region’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, this time with more of a focus on the commercial fishing industry.
Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers completed its second week with prosecutors attempting to show that they conspired to engage in violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with...
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Tolls to be reinstated on Central Florida expressways. Here’s when
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tolls are returning to all Central Florida expressways this weekend after being suspended in preparation for Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]
Amtrak rail service returns in Florida following Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Amtrak’s passenger trains between Miami and New York are going back in service two weeks after Hurricane Ian. Amtrak said its Silver Star overnight trains are resuming service Friday and Saturday. The Silver Meteor trains will resume service on Saturday and Sunday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
Strong cold front next week could usher in the dry season for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first big cold front of the season is right around the corner. On the heels of a weak cold front that will have the upcoming weekend feeling comfortable, a much stronger cold front may send Floridians digging for their jackets by the middle of next week.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
UCF students, alumni who lost loved ones in Parkland school shooting divided on jury verdict
ORLANDO, Fla. – Inside a courtroom in Broward County Thursday, a jury recommended Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison instead of the death penalty for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018. It’s a decision that cascaded from the courtroom to those impacted in Central Florida....
Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
Tax ‘holiday’ gas price savings wiped out
For the first time, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida on Thursday topped the price before a gas-tax “holiday” began Oct. 1. The AAA auto club said the statewide average price Thursday was $3.40 a gallon, a penny higher than at the end of September.
What impact do hurricanes have on real estate deals?
In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida, the real estate industry hasn’t been immune to its impact. On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” area realtors and experts join the show to offer insight on the impact hurricanes have on the industry. New listings are also featured by realtors.
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. – A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
